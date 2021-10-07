Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

1.1m people experiencing long Covid, data shows

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 11:17 am Updated: October 7, 2021, 1:37 pm
People wearing face masks in central London (PA)
People wearing face masks in central London (PA)

More than a million people in the UK are estimated to be experiencing self-reported long Covid, new figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests 1.1 million people in private households experienced long Covid during the four weeks to September 5.

This is up from 970,000 in the previous survey and is the largest monthly increase since estimates of self-reported long Covid prevalence were first published in April, the ONS said.

Prevalence of self-reported long Covid in the UK
(PA Graphics)

Self-reported long Covid is defined as symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after their first suspected coronavirus infection that are not explained by something else.

The data also shows an estimated 405,000 people have experienced self-reported long Covid that has lasted for at least a year, up from 384,000 a month earlier.

The ONS said the figures, published on Thursday, reveal a rise in the number of people who were first infected less than eight weeks previously.

It added: “There has been a notable increase in the number of people with self-reported long Covid who were first infected (or suspected they were infected) less than eight weeks previously, from 50,000 (5.2% of those with self-reported long Covid) at August 1 2021 to 132,000 (12.2%) at September 5 2021.

“These new cases of self-reported long Covid follow a period of increased incidence of Covid-19 infections in the UK during July 2021.”

Long Covid was also estimated to be adversely affecting the day-to-day activities of 706,000 people – around two-thirds of those with self-reported long Covid – with 211,000 reporting that their ability to undertake day-to-day activities had been “limited a lot”, the ONS said.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Fatigue was the most common symptom (experienced by 56% of those with self-reported long Covid), followed by shortness of breath (40%), loss of smell (32%), and difficulty concentrating (31%).

The ONS said prevalence of self-reported long Covid was highest among adults aged 35 to 69, and was higher in all age groups except those 70 and over compared to the previous month.

The largest monthly increase in prevalence was among young adults aged 17 to 24, from 1.2% of the population at August 1 to 1.9% at September 5.

While long Covid prevalence was highest among people working in health and social care, the ONS said the largest increase in prevalence was among those working in hospitality, up from 1.6% to 2.6%.

It added: “As a proportion of the UK population, prevalence of self-reported long Covid was greatest in people aged 35 to 69 years, females, people living in more deprived areas, those working in health or social care, and those with another activity-limiting health condition or disability.

“Compared with the previous month, prevalence of self-reported long Covid was notably higher among young adults aged 17 to 24 years and people working in the hospitality sector.”

Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, said the figures told him there was an “ongoing major problem with long Covid”.

He added: “As recently as July, people’s infections were leading to symptoms that went on for four weeks or more, and in many cases considerably more.

“I see no reason to believe that this has stopped, and since overall infection rates are now at levels not much different from those in July, we’re likely to see increased numbers reporting long Covid in next month’s ONS bulletin and probably for more bulletins going into the future.”

