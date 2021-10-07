Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sky Glass: media giant unveils new dish-free and box-free streaming TV

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 11:30 am
Sky has unveiled Glass, a new streaming TV with Sky services and other apps built in that requires no satellite dish or box (Sky/PA)
Sky has unveiled Glass, a new streaming TV with Sky services and other apps built in that requires no satellite dish or box (Sky/PA)

Sky has unveiled Glass, a new streaming TV with Sky services and other apps built in that requires no satellite dish or box.

The media firm said the new system, which only requires connection to a wifi network and has a single power cable, will “transform the role of the TV in the home”.

It will be launched in the UK on October 18, with Glass available in three screen sizes – 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch – and a choice of five colours with a new remote control, with Sky offering monthly payment plans similar to those used for mobile phones to pay for the TV.

The media giant said Glass will start at £13 a month for the 43-inch TV, with the Sky Ultimate TV package also required – which starts at £26, meaning a full Sky Glass package will start at £39 a month.

Sky said the aim of the system is to simplify the way people find and watch TV by integrating hardware, software and content.

The TV will come with a 4K Ultra HD display as well as Dolby Atmos 360 surround sound built in.

It will also be voice-activated, with users able to say “Hello, Sky” to turn on the TV, and request specific channels or programmes using voice commands.

Sky said the new home page on the device will bring together content from Sky as well as catch-up and streaming services such as BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Disney+, while a new Playlist feature will allow users to create a list of their favourite content from across all channels, apps and live TV in one place.

Sky Glass smart TV and remote
Glass can be turned on and controlled using voice commands as well as via the new remote control (Sky/PA)

Speaking at the launch event for the new system, Sky group chief executive Dana Strong said: “Sky Glass is the streaming TV with Sky inside, providing the total integration of hardware, software and content.

“Built on over 30 years of understanding what our customers want, this is a TV that only Sky could make. We believe this is the smartest TV available, and that customers will love it.”

The firm also used the event to preview a 4K smart camera that links to Sky Glass which is set to be introduced in 2022, and will enable video-calling through the new smart TV, as well as use movement tracking and gesture control to allow users to play games and take part in home workouts.

