Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Wreath-laying ceremonies mark 20 years of UK operations in Afghanistan

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 11:47 am
Members of the Armed Forces lay a wreath at the Camp Bastion Memorial to mark 20 years since the start of UK operations in Afghanistan (Jacob King/PA)
Members of the Armed Forces lay a wreath at the Camp Bastion Memorial to mark 20 years since the start of UK operations in Afghanistan (Jacob King/PA)

Two “small and poignant” wreath-laying ceremonies have marked the 20th anniversary of UK operations in Afghanistan.

The National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, held a dawn service on Thursday at its Bastion Memorial, which was dedicated in 2015 to those who lost their lives during combat operations.

In London, a second wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial in Victoria Embankment Gardens.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Today we remember the sacrifice and courage of the 457 service personnel who lost their lives during the 20 years of UK operations in Afghanistan.

“We remember their bravery in conflict and their dedication to the cause of peace and democracy.

“Their selfless sacrifice transformed Afghanistan and showed the UK’s solemn commitment to standing with our NATO allies.”

UK operations in Afghanistan anniversary
Members of the military hold wreaths during a service at the Camp Bastion Memorial (Jacob King/PA)

Armed forces minister James Heappey, who laid a wreath in Staffordshire, said: “Having served on two tours of Afghanistan myself, I was proud to lay a wreath at the Bastion Memorial in memory of those who tragically did not return home.

“Our armed forces overcame unimaginable challenges in support of the people of Afghanistan and to defend the UK and its allies.

“We must continue to honour the legacy of the generations of service personnel who served in Afghanistan.”

UK operations in Afghanistan anniversary
A trumpeter plays The Last Post during a wreath laying service at the Camp Bastion Memorial (Jacob King/PA)

The design of the Bastion Memorial is a replica of the former memorial wall in Camp Bastion, the former British Army airbase in the Helmand Province area of Afghanistan.

Material from the original wall is incorporated in the foundations, with the memorial also featuring brass plaques and a cross made of shell casings from the Camp Bastion site.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal