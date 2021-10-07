Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Winnie the Pooh’s Poohsticks Bridge sells for £131,000

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 2:03 pm
Winnie the Pooh’s Poohsticks Bridge sells for £131,000
Silke Lohmann, of Summers Place Auctions, stands on the original Poohsticks Bridge from East Sussex’s Ashdown Forest, made famous in AA Milne’s Winnie the Pooh stories (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A bridge made famous by the Winnie the Pooh stories has sold for more than £131,000 at auction.

The honey-obsessed bear’s creator, AA Milne, played on the bridge in Ashdown Forest, East Sussex, with his son, Christopher Robin Milne, where they invented the game of Poohsticks.

Bids for the century-old structure came in from all over the world, with a British nobleman coming out on top.

Poohsticks Bridge sale
Silke Lohmann, of Summers Place Auctions, stands on the original Poohsticks Bridge in the Ashdown Forest (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Originally built around 1907, the bridge rose to fame after being included in Milne’s children’s books and was officially renamed Poohsticks Bridge in 1979.

In 1999 it was taken apart after being worn out by thousands of tourists, and a replacement was built.

Auction winner Lord De La Warr, who already owns the “Hundred Acre Wood” from the Pooh tales, said he was thrilled to snap up a piece of literary history.

“I am delighted to have been able to purchase the original bridge.

“It will take pride of place on the estate, close to its original position, and I hope that many children (and adults) will be able to admire the original bridge which inspired one of the most famous games still played by children in the UK and abroad – Poohsticks.”

James Rylands, specialist in charge of the sale at Summers Place Auctions, said: ”We were absolutely delighted that we could sell a piece of literary history which has given pleasure over the generations to millions of children around the world.

“We were thrilled by the interest the bridge received globally, but are pleased that the bridge will stay in this country.”

Until recently parts of the original bridge had been kept at the Ashdown Forest Centre when the local parish council gave permission for it to be rescued and restored.

It was expected to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000, but reached more than double that when the winning bid of £131,625 (including buyer’s premium and VAT) was revealed on Thursday.

The auction coincides with the 100th year of the original Winnie the Pooh, who was given to Christopher Robin Milne as a fluffy companion on his first birthday in 1921.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal