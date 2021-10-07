Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Newcastle fans party outside stadium as Saudi takeover confirmed

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 6:38 pm
Newcastle United fans celebrate at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Newcastle United fans celebrate at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jubilant Newcastle United fans have celebrated the club’s Saudi takeover with a party outside the stadium.

There were raucous scenes as supporters sprayed beer, danced and sang when news finally filtered through that their unpopular owner, retail tycoon Mike Ashley, had got his wish and sold up.

Some even posed with Saudi flags outside St James’ Park, where fans had gathered throughout the day for news of the takeover.

Many had long promised to toast Ashley’s departure with beers – a party planned on social media with the hashtag “cans”.

They serenaded the statue of the late Sir Bobby Robson and celebrated the idea of their club being rejuvenated.

Drivers passing the famous old stadium tooted their horns and were cheered by the fans, some of whom had waited hours for official confirmation, scanning their phones for news.

When it came, there was an outpouring of excitement like their black and white heroes had scored.

Ian Beeby, from Longbenton, Newcastle, said he could hardly speak for the emotion he felt.

“We have got our hope back,” he said. “It’s the best feeling ever.

Newcastle United fans
Newcastle United fans celebrate at St James’ Park (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“It’s not about the money for me. The money is good, but it’s all about the hope, actually coming to the game and them having a go.

“Hopefully they will rejuvenate the city too.”

Dale Graham, from Throckley, Newcastle, said fans had waited 14 years for Ashley’s reign to end and now he was looking forward to the Saudi owners to bring in a new manager.

He said: “If I could play Fantasy Football, my first choice would be Mourinho.

“He’s got a soft spot for the club, it would be a no-brainer for me.”

Tony Starforth, from Gateshead, said: “It’s the best day ever. It has been a long time coming. The only way is up now.”

