Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Wales to remain at alert level 0 despite ‘challenging’ winter ahead

By Press Association
October 7, 2021, 10:03 pm
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford will hold a press conference on Friday (Welsh Government handout/PA)
Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford will hold a press conference on Friday (Welsh Government handout/PA)

Wales is to remain on Covid-19 alert level 0 for the next three weeks despite the First Minister warning of a “challenging” winter ahead.

Mark Drakeford will announce his plans on how to control the spread of the virus over the next few months in a press conference on Friday.

It will include continuing the vaccine rollout and encouraging people to wash their hands, wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, and consider reducing the number of people they meet.

The coronavirus control plan will also include two scenarios, the first – and the most likely to be adopted in future – will see restrictions lift as case rates fall, while the second looks at if there were to be a sudden change such as the introduction of a new, fast-spreading variant.

Mr Drakeford said: “We are facing a challenging winter ahead – coronavirus hasn’t gone away and flu is forecast to return this winter.

“Vaccination is the best defence we have against coronavirus – the more people who are fully vaccinated, the better our chances of controlling the spread of this awful virus.”

The Covid Stable plan involves the country remaining on alert level 0 through the autumn and winter with all businesses remaining open. If cases rise existing measures will be strengthened.

Covid Urgent would see the return to the alert level system and restrictions in order to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

The Government said the plan, if triggered, would be “used proportionately, but as a last-resort”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]