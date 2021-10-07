Wales to remain at alert level 0 despite ‘challenging’ winter ahead

Wales is to remain on Covid-19 alert level 0 for the next three weeks despite the First Minister warning of a “challenging” winter ahead.

Mark Drakeford will announce his plans on how to control the spread of the virus over the next few months in a press conference on Friday.

It will include continuing the vaccine rollout and encouraging people to wash their hands, wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, and consider reducing the number of people they meet.

The coronavirus control plan will also include two scenarios, the first – and the most likely to be adopted in future – will see restrictions lift as case rates fall, while the second looks at if there were to be a sudden change such as the introduction of a new, fast-spreading variant.

Mr Drakeford said: “We are facing a challenging winter ahead – coronavirus hasn’t gone away and flu is forecast to return this winter.

“Vaccination is the best defence we have against coronavirus – the more people who are fully vaccinated, the better our chances of controlling the spread of this awful virus.”

The Covid Stable plan involves the country remaining on alert level 0 through the autumn and winter with all businesses remaining open. If cases rise existing measures will be strengthened.

Covid Urgent would see the return to the alert level system and restrictions in order to prevent the NHS from becoming overwhelmed.

The Government said the plan, if triggered, would be “used proportionately, but as a last-resort”.