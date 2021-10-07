Mental health charity warns of rising demand from parents worried about children

Parents and carers are increasingly seeking support for their child’s mental health, a charity has warned.

YoungMinds said there had been a 48% rise in demand over the last two years – covering the Covid pandemic – for support via its email, web chat and crisis text services.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on Sunday, some classrooms and workplaces are taking part in Hello Yellow on Friday, where people wear something yellow in support of YoungMinds.

Retailers and restaurants including Wagamama and Wickes are backing the day, alongside thousands of schools.

In a survey of parents and carers at the height of the pandemic for YoungMinds, two thirds (67%) said they were deeply worried about the long-term impact on the young people in their care, and said they did not know where to turn for advice and support.

Tom Madders, director of campaigns at the charity, said: “We know from parents who have been using our digital helpline services how hard life has been for many children over the last year.

“Some have struggled to cope with isolation, anxiety, fears about the future, bereavement or traumatic experiences – and others are finding the return to school and previous routines really challenging.

“Children who are already experiencing inequalities are likely to continue to be disproportionately affected.

“Often it can be the little things we do in our day to day lives that can make a big difference to young people’s mental health to remind them that they’re not alone.

“Whether that’s morning walks, watching a Netflix show together or having a heart-to-heart with someone.

“Wearing an item of yellow for Hello Yellow is one little thing we can all do to support the young people in our lives, but also to raise vital funds for YoungMinds so that we can ensure no young person feels alone with their mental health.”