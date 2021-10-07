Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mental health charity warns of rising demand from parents worried about children

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 12:38 am
Increasing numbers of children and young people in England have sought mental health support, a charity has said (PA)
Parents and carers are increasingly seeking support for their child’s mental health, a charity has warned.

YoungMinds said there had been a 48% rise in demand over the last two years – covering the Covid pandemic – for support via its email, web chat and crisis text services.

Ahead of World Mental Health Day on Sunday, some classrooms and workplaces are taking part in Hello Yellow on Friday, where people wear something yellow in support of YoungMinds.

Retailers and restaurants including Wagamama and Wickes are backing the day, alongside thousands of schools.

In a survey of parents and carers at the height of the pandemic for YoungMinds, two thirds (67%) said they were deeply worried about the long-term impact on the young people in their care, and said they did not know where to turn for advice and support.

Tom Madders, director of campaigns at the charity, said: “We know from parents who have been using our digital helpline services how hard life has been for many children over the last year.

“Some have struggled to cope with isolation, anxiety, fears about the future, bereavement or traumatic experiences – and others are finding the return to school and previous routines really challenging.

“Children who are already experiencing inequalities are likely to continue to be disproportionately affected.

“Often it can be the little things we do in our day to day lives that can make a big difference to young people’s mental health to remind them that they’re not alone.

“Whether that’s morning walks, watching a Netflix show together or having a heart-to-heart with someone.

“Wearing an item of yellow for Hello Yellow is one little thing we can all do to support the young people in our lives, but also to raise vital funds for YoungMinds so that we can ensure no young person feels alone with their mental health.”

