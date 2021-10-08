Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

British daily meat consumption dropped 17% in a decade, study finds

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 5:28 am
Meat on sale at the butchers at Polhill Farm Shop near Sevenoaks (Giles Anderson/PA)
Meat on sale at the butchers at Polhill Farm Shop near Sevenoaks (Giles Anderson/PA)

Daily meat consumption in the UK has fallen by almost a fifth over the last decade, a new study has found.

The study, published in the journal The Lancet Planetary Health, used data from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey to assess changes in the consumption of red, white, and processed meat within the UK from 2008–09 to 2018–19.

Researchers found average daily meat consumption per capita dropped from 103.7g to 86.3g – a decrease of about 17%.

Red meat consumption fell by 13.7g, while processed meat consumption dropped by 7g.

The study also revealed Britons were eating 3.2g more white meat per day than a decade ago.

Despite the decrease, the authors of the study warned it was far from enough to reach the meat consumption targets outlined in Henry Dimbleby’s National Food Strategy report.

The report warns meat consumption needs to be cut by 30% by 2030 to reduce methane emissions from cattle and sheep that help drive global warming, and to free up land for absorbing carbon and boosting nature.

Oxford University’s Cristina Stewart, the lead researcher behind the study, told the BBC: “We now know we need a more substantial reduction.

“You don’t have to be vegetarian. Although, in general, meat-free dishes will have a lower impact.

“But if you’re someone that eats meat every day, reducing your meat consumption by 30% just looks like having two meat-free days per week.”

Along with the environmental impact, there could also be myriad health benefits in reduced meat consumption.

While a meat-heavy diet has already been linked with bowel cancer, a review released last month determined eating too much red and processed meat also increases the risk of heart disease.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal