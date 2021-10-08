Boris Johnson leads tributes after death of former minister James Brokenshire

Major Russian gas plant shut down following fire A large gas refinery in the Far East of Russia has been shut down after a fire erupted at the site early on Friday morning.

Amid wall of cash Asian governments must do more to support upstream, says Woodmac Surging oil and gas prices will see the upstream industry generate a wall of cash, which in the past led to rising upstream spend. But the energy transition has upset the outlook for oil and gas producers, changing the rules of the game for not only international oil companies (IOCs), but also national operators and host governments, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Europe to get hit of cool weather next week just as wind drops Cooler weather is set to increase demand for heating across Europe from next week adding pressure to already strained energy markets where price moves have become extremely volatile.