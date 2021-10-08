Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lung cancer one of the most common and serious forms of the disease

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 2:19 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 3:58 pm
There are usually no signs or symptoms in the early stages of lung cancer, the NHS says (St. Bartholomew’s Hospital/PA)
Tens of thousands of people are diagnosed with lung cancer every year in the UK.

The NHS describes it as one of the most common and serious forms of the disease.

Around 47,000 people are diagnosed annually across Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

It mainly affects older people, with more than four in 10 of those diagnosed in the UK aged 75 and above, the NHS website states, adding that the condition is rare in people under 40.

While smoking is the most common cause, people who have never smoked can also develop lung cancer.

The British Lung Foundation (BLF) said around 85% of cases occur in people who smoke or who used to smoke.

For people who stop smoking, the risk decreases over time, according to the charity, which says that after 10 years the risk of lung cancer falls to half that of a smoker.

Treatments for lung cancer include surgery and radiotherapy (Peter Byrne/PA)
The BLF said it is increasingly recognised that other factors including air pollution are associated with an increased risk of getting the disease.

It said people who have never smoked are more likely to develop a particular type of lung cancer called adenocarcinoma.

There are usually no signs or symptoms in the early stages of lung cancer, with noticeable symptoms often not becoming apparent until it has spread through the lungs or into other parts of the body.

The NHS advises that people with a persistent cough, coughing up blood, persistent breathlessness, unexplained tiredness and weight loss, or
an ache or pain when breathing or coughing should see a GP.

Around a third of people with lung cancer live for at least one year after their diagnosis and about one in 20 people live for least 10 years, the NHS said, adding that survival rates vary widely and that early diagnosis can make a big difference.

The main treatments for lung cancer are surgery, drug therapies, radiotherapy and palliative care, the BLF said.

:: Macmillan Cancer Support said anyone with questions or concerns about cancer can call 0808 808 00 00 to speak to a specially trained nurse on the free support line, which is open every day from 8am-8pm.

