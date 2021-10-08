Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man, 21, pleads not guilty to murdering police support officer

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 4:32 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 5:33 pm
Julia James was killed while out walking her dog (Kent Police/PA)
Julia James was killed while out walking her dog (Kent Police/PA)

A 21-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a police community support officer who was killed while out walking her dog.

Julia James, 53, was found dead with head injuries in Akholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, in April with her Jack Russell dog Toby by her side.

Her death led to an outpouring of grief in the community she served for many years.

Appearing at Maidstone Crown Court by videolink, Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, denied murdering Ms James.

The court heard that his trial – previously set for November 29 – will be delayed and a new date set as soon as possible.

Wheeler was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing next month.

The discovery of Ms James’s body on April 27 sparked a huge murder investigation, with dozens of police officers from all over the country drafted in to comb fields and woodland.

Her dog was later used as part of a police reconstruction as detectives appealed for witnesses.

Ms James’s family praised her as “fiercely loyal” and someone who “loved with her whole heart”.

In a tribute released by police, they said: “Her loss will be felt by us every moment of every day. She will be so sorely missed.

“As a family we are trying to understand how we will navigate our lives without her, it seems an impossible task.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]