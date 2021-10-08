Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Families back at quayside for traditional homecoming as Navy minehunter returns

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 4:36 pm
HMS Brocklesby returned to Portsmouth on Friday (Royal Navy/PA)

Naval families have lined the jetty at Portsmouth Naval Base for the first time in nearly two years to welcome home their loved ones after traditional homecomings were cancelled because of the pandemic.

The crew of minehunter HMS Brocklesby were cheered home as it arrived at the Hampshire port following the warship’s three-year deployment to the Gulf.

The homecoming is the first time in 22 months that families have been on the quayside to greet them.

A sailor from HMS Brocklesby is welcomed home by a loved one at Portsmouth Naval Base (Royal Navy/PA)

Lieutenant Commander Dan Lee, commanding officer of the Hunt class mine countermeasures vessel (MCMV), said: “It is through the love and support of our families that we are able to maintain the routine of six-monthly operational deployments to the Gulf.

“So it’s heartening to see them back on the jetty to welcome us back, and after such a long time since any Royal Navy families were able to do this.”

On its journey back to the UK, HMS Brocklesby travelled via Gibraltar, Sardinia, Crete, Muscat, Djibouti and Oman.

It also stopped at the last known position of HMS Eagle in the western Mediterranean to enable the crew, which have spent 11 of the last 15 months deployed on operations, to pay their respects to the 131 who died when it was sunk in 1942.

Petty Officer Kev Aston said: “It’s a short deployment overall but it’s been a long four months, not being able to go ashore much because of Covid, and now looking forward to spending some time with my wife and kids.”

Gunnery officer Sub-Lieutenant Ben Hyde, said: “It’s fantastic to be back after just over four months away, and it’s nice for our families to be let back into the dockyard for this.”

Families eagerly awaited the return of HMS Brocklesby (Royal Navy/PA)

Since leaving Portsmouth in 2018, Brocklesby has travelled 150,000 nautical miles and completed six crew changes while taking part in 18 operations and exercises.

It has also played a key role in the development of the latest autonomous systems which will likely replace the Royal Navy’s current generation of MCMVs.

Brocklesby will now spend time in maintenance while HMS Middleton, which left the base earlier in the year, takes over in the Gulf.

