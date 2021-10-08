Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

E.coli contamination alert over tap water in thousands of homes

By Press Association
October 8, 2021, 4:52 pm Updated: October 8, 2021, 5:38 pm
The affected postcodes include homes in Oxted, Redhill, Horley, Biggin Hill and Tonbridge (PA)
The affected postcodes include homes in Oxted, Redhill, Horley, Biggin Hill and Tonbridge (PA)

Tap water in thousands of homes could have been contaminated with E.coli, a water company has warned.

Sutton and East Surrey (SES) Water has advised people living in parts of Kent and Surrey to boil their water as a “precautionary measure” after a routine test detected a possible outbreak of the bacteria.

The company said that water supplies at 6,500 properties “could be affected” by the bacteria, which can cause severe stomach pain, bloody diarrhoea and kidney failure in humans and animals.

Some 443 affected postcodes include homes in Oxted, Redhill, Horley, Biggin Hill and Tonbridge.

SES Water issued an update later on Friday evening saying a water sample from Westwood Water Treatment Works had tested positive for E.coli the day before, but further tests over the past 24 hours showed no signs of any contaminated water leaving the site.

Tom Kelly, the company’s wholesale director, said: “Following a positive result for E.coli from one sample at our Westwood Water Treatment Works on Thursday, we put in place a precautionary boil notice for customers whose mains water is supplied from the site – this is around 6,500 properties in and around Oxted in Surrey.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and concern this may be causing to some of our customers, but it was the right thing to do, based on the information available at the time.

“I am pleased to say that through our investigations over the last 24 hours, involving sampling and analysis of water quality throughout the area covered by the precautionary boil notice, there is no indication of contaminated water leaving the treatment works.

“We are awaiting final confirmation of this with a third set of tests within the next 24 hours but at this stage, based on the latest sampling results, we are increasingly confident we can lift the precautionary boil notice tomorrow.”

SES Water advised customers to boil water and let it cool before using it for drinking, preparing food, cleaning their teeth or giving it to pets.

The company added that once cooled, boiled water can be kept in the fridge, covered and used within 24 hours.

Most cases of E.coli infections are mild and do not cause a serious health risk, and can be resolved by drinking lots of fluids.

However, some strains can cause severe symptoms and life-threatening complications including hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]