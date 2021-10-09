Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – October 9

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 4:25 am
What the papers say – October 9 (PA)
What the papers say – October 9 (PA)

The front pages splash on further anxiety over shortages and Covid developments, among other stories.

“Factories face closure in weeks as fuel costs soar”, states the headline of The Independent, while the Daily Express reports former Tesco boss Sir David Lewis has been “called on by Boris Johnson to save Christmas”.

The Daily Star has a humorous take as it says Britons have survived “fuel, pigs, CO2 and lorry crises” but now face a “new hell” following warnings the price of crisps and snacks could rise.

The Times has been told ministers will soon unveil plans for levies on gas bills to fund low-carbon heating despite rising energy prices.

Senior members of the Government want to scrap free Covid tests due to the burden on taxpayers, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Guardian says “dangerous” lies and conspiracy theories about coronavirus, which have amassed millions of views and are accessible to children, have been available on TikTok for months.

A phone service aimed at protecting women as they walk home has received the backing of the Home Secretary following the outcry caused by the murder of Sarah Everard, reports the Daily Mail.

A German prosecutor is quoted on the front of the Daily Mirror as saying he is “confident we have the man who took and killed” Madeleine McCann, with the investigation expected to conclude next year.

And the Financial Times reports 136 nations have signed up to a “groundbreaking” corporate tax reform aimed at eliminating tax havens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal