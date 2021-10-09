Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal stabbing

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Oxford.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 6pm on Friday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man, who detectives say was in his 30s, died at the scene.

Thames Valley Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Saturday and is in custody.

The force believes the man and the victim knew each other.

A large crime scene remained in place on Saturday morning and there will be a visible police presence for the next few days.

Detective Inspector Nick Hind of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit said: “We have now made an arrest, and I would like to reassure the local community that we are making good progress in this investigation.

“It is understandable that incidents such as this cause great concern in the local community, but our officers at the scene are there to speak to should you have any concerns or information that you wish to raise.

Forensic officers at the scene (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Even though our investigation is in the very early stages, we do believe that the victim and offender were known to each other, and we don’t believe there to be a wider risk to the local community.

“However, there will be a continued, increased and very visible police presence in the area for some days to come while we piece together what has happened.

“Although formal identification of the victim has not yet taken place, we have identified and notified his next of kin, who are being supported by specially trained officers at this very difficult time.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends, who understandably are very distressed at this news.”

He urged witnesses to come forward to police by contacting 101, quoting incident reference 1694 of October 8.