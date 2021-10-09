Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Three injured as ‘reckless’ suspects open fire into barber’s shop

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 12:03 pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

Police are appealing for witnesses after three males were shot in a barber’s shop in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a shooting in Upton Lane, Newham, just before 7pm on Friday.

A number of suspects fired shots into the barber’s shop, injuring three males, the force said, and moments later one of the victims was stabbed.

All three victims were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service.

A 22-year-old who sustained gunshot and stab injuries is in a critical condition, and the two other victims – a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old youth – remain in hospital. Neither are in a life-threatening condition.

Detective Sergeant Mat Freeman, of specialist crime, said the use of a firearm in a “crowded part of Newham” was “callous and reckless”.

A black Audi A7 car believed to have been used by the suspects was abandoned in Devenay Road, Stratford, east London, the Met said.

Crime scenes remain in place in Upton Lane and Devenay Road, and forensic work is ongoing, the force said.

Mr Freeman said: “The use of a firearm last night in a crowded part of Newham was callous and reckless. I am determined to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I am appealing for information from members of the public and for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to come forward. It is possible that members of the public may have captured footage of the incident or of those involved on phones or dashcam, and I ask anyone with material such as this to get in touch.

“The suspects made off in a black Audi A7 which was found abandoned. I need to hear from anyone who saw a group behaving suspiciously with this vehicle or recalls seeing an unfamiliar black Audi A7 parked in the area.”

No arrests have been made.

A Section 60 order which gives officers greater stop and search powers has been issued for the borough of Newham until 3pm on Saturday.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6941/08Sep.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]