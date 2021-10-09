Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heads call on ministers to cancel Sats exams in 2022 amid Covid-19 disruption

By Press Association
October 9, 2021, 12:23 pm
The Government intends to run statutory exams in summer 2022 (PA)
School leaders have voted to call on ministers to cancel Sats exams next year amid ongoing disruption to education amid the pandemic.

Holding “ridiculous” and “pointless” statutory tests in 2022 would be “unfair” due to Covid-19 absences, head teachers told the annual conference of the NAHT school leaders’ union.

Delegates heard from a number of school leaders before passing a motion calling on the national executive to lobby the Government to abandon all statutory tests in primary schools in 2022.

Michelle Sheehy, head of Millfield Primary School in Walsall, said: “Our current Year Six children all had hugely different experiences during the previous school year and the differences continue today.”

She added: “If data from the Sats is being used to compare schools it is desperately unfair. The Sats quite simply are not fit to be used for accountability purposes.

“If, as the minister for schools said ‘this is their only purpose’, then why would we be wasting time administering costly and pointless tests?”

Speaking at the union’s conference in London on Saturday, Ms Sheehy said: “How many of our schools have been unaffected by Covid-19 this term? Very few I would think.”

It comes after Sats exams for Year 6 pupils, which are used to compare schools’ performance, were cancelled for a second year in a row this summer.

The Government intends to run statutory exams in summer 2022.

Emily Proffitt, head of Cooper Perry Primary School near Stafford, told the conference: “In Stafford at the moment, we see the highest levels of Covid-19 reoccurring across the country and all of our schools are back into full measures that we saw pre-September.

“How on earth can all children be expected to be put through these ridiculous assessments and milestones when we are back to the measures that we saw last year? Sats have to be reviewed this year.”

She added: “It’s not effective, it is not right for our children and we need to look at this seriously.”

Keith Wright, a delegate at the conference, added: “My children have been in, out, in, out, sometimes shaken all about with high temperatures.

“They haven’t quite done the Hokey Cokey but I tell you what if we turn it around, because that’s what it is all about, we don’t need the Sats.”

