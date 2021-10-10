Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bronze Age roundhouse recreated by military veterans unveiled

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 8:29 am Updated: October 10, 2021, 8:33 am
Veteran Jesse Swanson (left) joins Butser Ancient Farm’s Will Scanlan as they thatch the roof of a new Bronze Age roundhouse (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A traditional Bronze Age roundhouse reconstructed by a group of military veterans as part of an experimental project has been unveiled.

TV presenter and archaeologist Professor Alice Roberts attended Butser Ancient Farm, near Chalton, Hampshire, for the completion of the replica which has taken 1,000 hours of work to build.

Butser Ancient Farm
Veterans Kevin Reilly (right) and Jackie Crutchfield apply daub to some wattle in the new Bronze Age roundhouse (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The 25 volunteers who worked on the project were recruited through Operation Nightingale to recreate the building which was excavated last year at Dunch Hill, near Tidworth, Wiltshire.

The Ministry of Defence launched Operation Nightingale 10 years ago with the aim of assisting the recovery of wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans by involving them in archaeological investigations.

As well as experimenting with different building techniques to establish the most likely method used for the original earth-walled construction 3,000 years ago, the veterans have also been learning about aspects of Bronze Age life from making pottery to spears.

Butser Ancient Farm
Veteran Jesse Swanson (left) joins Butser Ancient Farm’s Will Scanlan as they thatch the roof (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Navy veteran John William Bennett, from Havant, Hampshire, said: “To start with I was both excited and apprehensive about the project – apprehensive because I was fearful of how I would react to it, as socialising was a big trigger for my functional neurological disorder affecting my mobility and motor control.

“However, I need not have worried, I haven’t been triggered and my confidence has really grown.

“Working through each stage of the project has been brilliant and I still find it hard to believe how much my life has turned around because of it.”

Butser Ancient Farm
The roundhouse was built by veterans from Operation Nightingale, an initiative to assist the recovery of military personnel and veterans by getting them involved in archaeology (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Experimental archaeologist Trevor Creighton, from Butser Ancient Farm, said: “My colleagues and the Operation Nightingale team have formed a brilliant collaborative network and we are creating a building that helps us better understand prehistoric architecture.

“In the coming years it will provide even more insights into structures that no-one has seen for 3,000 years.

“But more than that, it is a way that we can give back something to people who have served their country in often harrowing situations.”

