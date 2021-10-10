Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Like clockwork, steampunk fans descend on Bronte village

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 2:08 pm Updated: October 10, 2021, 3:06 pm
Costumed revellers at the Haworth Steampunk Weekend, in the Pennine hills village, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
Costumed revellers at the Haworth Steampunk Weekend, in the Pennine hills village, West Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)

Bustles, goggles, feathers and cogs were in the dress code for one West Yorkshire village this weekend.

The village of Haworth in the Pennine hills is known as the home of the Bronte family but also its annual steampunk festival for fans of quirky costumes.

Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Held every year since November 2013, thousands of costumed revellers and sightseers descend on the cobbled streets for a weekend of events.

Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Fans of steampunk dress in a retro-futuristic style of the kind associated with Edwardian and Victorian science fiction, with nods to plague doctors, Jules Verne’s Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea and HG Wells’ Time Machine.

Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Literary sisters Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte lived in the parsonage in Haworth with their brother Branwell, and between them wrote Jane Eyre, Wuthering Heights and The Tenant Of Wildfell Hall.

Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Haworth Steampunk Weekend
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]