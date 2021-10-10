Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Four dead and boy fighting for his life after crash

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 4:28 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses (Joe Giddens/PA)

Four people have died and a teenage boy was left fighting for his life after a crash in Kent.

They had been travelling together along Lenham Road in Headcorn when they were involved in the collision.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene in the early hours of Sunday but four people – aged 18, 19, 25 and 44 – were declared dead at the scene.

All had been riding in a bronze Toyota Hilux together with a 15-year-old boy, who was taken to hospital in London with life-threatening injuries.

Kent Police said officers were called at 12.54am and the force’s serious collision investigation unit is now probing the circumstances.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact, including anyone who might have CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

Witnesses should call SCIU on 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/LB/114/21 or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal