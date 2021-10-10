Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More casualties feared as man killed in crash

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 5:26 pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been confirmed dead in a crash near a village in Bedfordshire which police believe caused a number of casualties.

Bedfordshire Police were called at around 3.40am on Sunday to reports of a serious single-vehicle collision near the A5.

Emergency services attended the scene following reports of a car alight in a field near Heath and Reach.

The force said a man who had been travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

It said in a statement: “We believe that there may be a number of other casualties in the vehicle and our specialist officers are currently working as quickly as possible with other emergency services to establish who was involved in what is a very complex investigation.”

Police have urged people to avoid speculation in what they call a “very difficult and complex set of circumstances”.

While no formal identification has taken place, the force is working with families they believe may have a connection to the incident.

Road closures have been put in place on the A5 from Hockliffe to Great Brickhill in both directions, including Woburn Road and Sheep Lane.

Bedfordshire Fire Control was also in attendance and urged motorists to avoid the area as the road is likely to be closed for some time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference Operation Loddon.

