Man sought after woman with stab injuries dies

Police are searching for a man after a woman with stab injuries died in Camden.

The Metropolitan Police were called shortly before 1am on Sunday to a disturbance at a flat in Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill, London.

Officers attended the location and found a woman in her 30s with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

#APPEAL #SHARE 🚨| Detectives are investigating the death of a woman in #Camden – they want to speak to Jason Bell [pictured] in connection with the incident. If you see him, 📞999 immediately ref CAD 425/10 Oct – he should not be approached.https://t.co/s5rXbwTtJ9 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 10, 2021

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.

The woman’s family have been informed.

Detectives urgently wish to speak to Jason Bell, who lives at the address in Broxwood Way, in connection with the incident.

The 40-year-old may have access to a red Ford Tourneo Connect Titanium van, index OV18FHA.

The force urged anyone who has seen him or may know his current whereabouts to call 999 and quote CAD 425/10oct.

In the event of a direct sighting, officers said not to approach him but call police immediately.