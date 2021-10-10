Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man sought after woman with stab injuries dies

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 8:54 pm
Officers found a woman in her 30s with stab injuries (Joe Giddens/PA)
Officers found a woman in her 30s with stab injuries (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police are searching for a man after a woman with stab injuries died in Camden.

The Metropolitan Police were called shortly before 1am on Sunday to a disturbance at a flat in Broxwood Way, Primrose Hill, London.

Officers attended the location and found a woman in her 30s with stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.

The woman’s family have been informed.

Detectives urgently wish to speak to Jason Bell, who lives at the address in Broxwood Way, in connection with the incident.

The 40-year-old may have access to a red Ford Tourneo Connect Titanium van, index OV18FHA.

The force urged anyone who has seen him or may know his current whereabouts to call 999 and quote CAD 425/10oct.

In the event of a direct sighting, officers said not to approach him but call police immediately.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal