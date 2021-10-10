Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banksy painting Sunflowers From Petrol Station to be auctioned

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 12:27 am
Sunflowers From Petrol Station (Christie’s/PA)
A Banksy painting inspired by Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers is to be auctioned.

The painting, titled Sunflowers From Petrol Station, is being sold by fashion designer Sir Paul Smith.

The artwork reimagines Van Gogh’s painting as a withered bunch of sunflowers which have shed their petals.

GQ Men of the Year Awards 2019 – London
Sir Paul Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

It has been valued at between £8.8 million and £13.2 million by auction house Christie’s.

The 2005 artwork will be displayed in Los Angeles and Hong Kong ahead of its sale in New York next month.

Sir Paul said: “What initially attracted me to Banksy was his confidence and clarity to communicate something exactly as it is, I was so impressed by his observations of what was happening in the world and that remains true of the work he’s doing today.

“His political statements are completely on point, really profound, really brave and consistently delivered in a modern way.

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to be able to own a piece of his work and the Sunflower itself presents such a brilliantly unique way of thinking about things.”

Sunflowers From Petrol Station (Christie’s/PA)

Katharine Arnold, Christie’s head of post-war and contemporary art in Europe, said: “Following the record-breaking sale of Game Changer in March – another major oil on canvas by Banksy – we are delighted to offer Sunflowers From Petrol Station this November.

“Belonging to the legendary British designer Sir Paul Smith, the work is an icon within Banksy’s oeuvre, capturing not only his facility as a painter but also the wry humour that he brings to bear upon global issues.

“Here, the sheer comedy of wilted flowers bought from a petrol station becomes a means of highlighting our relationship with art and the environment: both, he reminds us, are transient.”

The painting will be sold on November 9.

