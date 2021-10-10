Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Children in hospital lack access to toys and specialist staff, charity says

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 12:40 am
(PA)
(PA)

Sick children face a postcode lottery in accessing toys and a play specialist during hospital stays, a charity has said.

Starlight, which was set up to ensure play opportunities for seriously ill children, said over half of hospitals do not have access to play specialists even though the Government said 20 years ago that every child should be able to access one.

Research suggests that play eases children’s anxiety and stress during hospital stays, while the distraction can reduce their pain.

In a new report, Starlight said there are huge inequalities in the provision of play in NHS hospitals, while opportunities for play can be very limited.

It found that out of the 510 hospitals, hospices and other health organisations it works with across the UK, over half (53%) had no budget for play resources.

Of the 135 organisations that did have funds for play, the majority had a budget that was less than £500 for the whole year, while those with the most budget (£5,000 and above) were mainly large and specialised children’s hospitals.

Some NHS play specialists also told Starlight that they have, at times, paid for toys and other resources themselves.

Cathy Gilman, chief executive of Starlight, said: “Sadly for children in hospital, access to play and play professionals is a permanent problem which has undoubtedly been exacerbated by Covid and that needs an ongoing concerted effort to resolve.

“Our report looks at the integral role that play has in the wellbeing of children.

“We know that children need access to play as a crucial part of their development and to help them cope with life’s challenges.

“This is never more important than when they face the anxiety and uncertainty of serious illness, long-term conditions and hospital stays.

“Yet our recent research shows that more than half of hospitals have no budget for play and a third of hospitals do not have dedicated play professionals.

“Families have told us, when their children are treated in different hospitals, that the difference in play provision is clearly obvious.

“The same child can have a very different hospital experience. We need to see distraction and play available in all hospital and healthcare settings”.

[[title]]

[[text]]

