What the papers say – October 11

A range of stories lead the papers at the start of the working week, including a dispute over energy, the Prime Minister’s holiday and success for boxer Tyson Fury in Las Vegas.

The Times carries the headline “Ministers clash over help for factories”, reporting the Treasury accused business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng of “making things up” when he said he was speaking to Rishi Sunak about helping businesses deal with high energy prices.

The Treasury “slaps down Kwarteng”, according to the front of The Daily Telegraph, with the paper saying major factories have said they could be days away from closure due to increasing energy costs.

“Look Who’s Not Talking” writes Metro, as a “war of words” erupts in Whitehall.

And the i writes of a “gas price clash”, adding fears of factories closing in days have sent “shockwaves” through Government.

Kraft Heinz chief executive Miguel Patricio saying higher prices for food, temporarily caused by the energy crisis, are here to stay leads the Daily Express.

Elsewhere, NHS staff facing a “growing tide of abuse” caused by frustration at long waits for care leads The Guardian.

The Daily Mail writes there is one GP for every 2,000 patients, adding there is a “postcode lottery” for those seeking primary care.

The Independent leads with concern at the number of people suffering from long Covid by Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The Sun leads with celebrations for Tyson Fury after he retained his WBC heavyweight title in a “titanic clash” with Deontay Wilder.

The Daily Mirror writes Boris Johnson is on holiday in a villa owned by former MP and now peer Zac Goldsmith.

The Financial Times writes Sanjeev Gupta has agreed a restructuring of his Australian steelworks and will put £50 million into his UK plants.

And the Daily Star writes a “polar vortex” is en route to Britain.