Benjamin Mendy refused bail again over rape accusations

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 12:08 pm
Photographers take pictures through the windows of a prison van carrying Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy as it leaves Chester Magistrates' Court, Chester in August (PA)
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has again been refused bail ahead of his trial accused of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third.

Mendy, 27, who has been in custody for the last seven weeks since his arrest in late August, is on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool, and was not present in person for the bail hearing at Chester Crown Court.

The press were excluded from the 50-minute hearing before Judge Patrick Thompson, but the result of the bail application was passed on after the hearing by a court official.

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy remains in after being refused bail again (PA)

Mendy had made two previous bail applications, which had been refused. The defendant was charged on August 26 with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year. He is also charged with raping a woman in August.

The alleged attacks, on three different women including one under 18, are said to have happened at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52 million. He was suspended by the club after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

A man believed to be co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie gets out of a prison van at Chester Crown Court at an earlier hearing (PA)

Mendy’s co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Greater Manchester, is charged with four counts of rape.

The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between April 2021 and August 2021. Matturie is also in custody. Both men are scheduled to go on trial on January 24, 2022.

