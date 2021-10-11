Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Jury sworn to hear murder trial of teenager

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 1:08 pm
A general view of Gloucester Crown Court (PA)
A general view of Gloucester Crown Court (PA)

A jury has been sworn to hear the trial of a 15-year-old accused of murdering another teenager.

The youth, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is accused of killing 17-year-old Joshua Hall at Cam Sports Club in Dursley, Gloucestershire, on April 16 this year.

The jury of seven men and five women were selected ahead of the trial beginning on Tuesday at Gloucester Crown Court.

Joshua Hall, 17, died in an incident at Cam sports club in Dursley, Gloucestershire in April (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Joshua Hall, 17, died in an incident at Cam sports club in Dursley, Gloucestershire in April (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Trial judge Mr Justice Chamberlain outlined to the jury their role and his role and then told them to return on Tuesday morning for the case to begin.

Richard Smith QC is appearing for the prosecution, while Edward Brown QC represents the defendant.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal