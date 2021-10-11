Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Van driver fined for collision while distracted by mobile phone

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 2:10 pm
The accident happened in East Brent, Somerset (PA)
A van driver who ploughed into the back of a car after becoming distracted when his mobile phone rang has been fined, police said.

Mark Loughlin, 50, drove into the back of a Range Rover while attempting to connect to his Bluetooth hands-free kit.

Loughlin failed to notice the car ahead had stopped and was indicating to turn right when he hit it on the A370 in East Brent, Somerset in September last year.

His Citroen Relay van hit the Range Rover which led to the driver, a woman in her 60s, being cut free from the vehicle before being taken to hospital for treatment. Loughlin was unhurt.

He admitted driving without due care and attention when he appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court on October 1 and was fined £482, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Loughlin, from Yate, South Gloucestershire, also received nine points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Pc Owen Davies, who led the investigation, said: “The shocking footage of this incident clearly illustrates the dangers of driving whilst distracted.

“An innocent motorist suffered significant injuries – we are fortunate not to be talking fatalities.

“Driver distraction is one of the ‘fatal five’ main causes of serious injuries and death on the roads.

“Research shows that drivers using a phone – handheld or hands-free – are four times more likely to be involved in a collision and their driving is impaired to a degree similar to that of a drink-driver.”

