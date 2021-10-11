Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Minister declines to say if all DUP MLAs have received Covid-19 jab

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 4:28 pm
First Minister Paul Givan (Liam McBurney/PA)
First Minister Paul Givan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has declined to say if all of his DUP party’s MLAs have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Paul Givan was challenged by SDLP MLA Pat Catney to introduce a mandatory Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

Both Mr Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have expressed reservations about the move, stating last week that they would prefer public co-operation with health measures.

Mr Catney said unvaccinated Covid-19 patients over the age of 50 are five times more like to be admitted to hospital, and urged Mr Givan to “show leadership and make Covid certificates mandatory in spaces where social distancing requirements have been removed …. to prevent a further lockdown”.

Mr Givan said the “overwhelming majority” of those over 50 have been vaccinated.

He said mandatory vaccine certificates would require the weighing up of equality impact considerations.

SDLP MLA Pat Catney (NI Assembly/PA)

Mr Catney also asked Mr Givan to confirm whether all the DUP MLAs have received both doses of the jab.

Mr Givan said he “regrets this demand to ask people if they have been vaccinated or not”.

“We’re at a point in our society where people who have not got the vaccine, and I wish they did, but they haven’t got it and it is not the place of either members of this society to be asking people, ‘have you been vaccinated or not’, we don’t do it for any other type of illness,” he responded.

“Nobody walks up to somebody and says ‘are you on medication because of your depression’, or ‘are you taking medication because you’ve got a heart condition’ … and there comes a point where we need to respect people’s decisions when it comes to this.

“I have received my vaccination, I have taken both vaccinations, but the way in which people are trying to coerce people actually is counterproductive.”

