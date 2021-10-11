Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Oxford jab creator says vaccine development has gone ‘backwards’

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 4:36 pm
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert warns that we still need to properly fund the development of vaccines (PA)
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert warns that we still need to properly fund the development of vaccines (PA)

Lessons have not been learnt from the coronavirus pandemic in the need to properly fund the development of vaccines into other infectious diseases, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has said.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said her team was struggling to raise the money needed to develop vaccines against diseases already known about, yet alone those yet to emerge.

She said the Covid-19 pandemic should have taught us that vaccines must be stockpiled in case diseases mutated and became highly infectious.

Before starting work on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in January last year, Dame Sarah said she had been working on vaccines for the Nipah virus, Lassa fever and Mers.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
Dr Catherine Green who joined Professor Gilbert at the festival

During an event at the Cheltenham Literature Festival with Oxford colleague Dr Catherine Green, Dame Sarah said her work had gone “backwards” since the pandemic.

“We’ve actually gone backwards in terms of the work we’re doing on development of vaccines for the outbreak pathogens before the pandemic,” she said.

“It’s just really slowed right down, trying to get that moving again is really difficult and the funding still isn’t there to move that on.

“We learned in the pandemic that we could do things faster, we could do things better, we want to be applying those lessons, but we still need to get the funding in place to do that.

“We need stockpiles of vaccines against these pathogens we already know about because how’s it going to look if suddenly there’s a big Nipah outbreak that starts to spread around the world?

“We’ve known about that for years and we started making a vaccine five years ago, but we haven’t done it yet, it’s not finished.”

Scientists believe Nipah virus has the potential to cause a pandemic and recently a 12-year-old boy died in India having become infected.

“Something everybody is very much aware of now, is how as SARS-CoV-2 has spread through the world,” Dame Sarah said.

“It’s mutated, it’s evolved and what we’ve ended up with is the Delta variant which is very highly transmissible.

“If we get a Delta variant of Nipah virus then suddenly we’ve got a highly transmissible virus with a 50% fatality rate.”

Dame Sarah said vaccines of known diseases needed to be stockpiled and health workers in areas where there are outbreaks needed to be vaccinated quickly.

“We can make vaccines, we can have stockpiles, we can immunise the health care workers in the regions where the outbreaks are most likely to happen,” she told the festival.

“To protect the healthcare workers themselves and that’s really important because we want them to be able to go and do their job and respond to the start of a new outbreak.

“But if we don’t protect them, they get infected and then it’s often healthcare workers inadvertently spread the outbreak because they go back to their communities or their homes and then they’re infected and they spread it.

“We have to make sure they’re fully protected, and you can do that with really good personal protective equipment, but you do much better if you have a vaccine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]