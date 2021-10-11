Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Number of Department of Justice-owned interface structures down to 43, MLAs told

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 5:09 pm
A woman walks past a Belfast peace wall (Niall Carson/PA)
A woman walks past a Belfast peace wall (Niall Carson/PA)

The number of peace wall structures owned by Northern Ireland’s Department of Justice has reduced from 59 to 43 in recent years, MLAs have heard.

DUP Junior Minister Gary Middleton said a number of other structures at the region’s interfaces have also been “reduced in nature” while opening times at some interface gates have been extended.

He was responding in the Stormont Assembly to a question on progress from Sinn Fein MLA Gerry Kelly.

Mr Middleton said the Department of Justice leads work on the interface programme.

Northern Ireland peace walls
An area where a former peace wall stood at the top of the Crumlin Road in Belfast (NI Housing Executive/PA)

The Executive’s Together Building a United Community (TBUC) strategy pledges to reduce, and remove by 2023, all interface barriers.

“The Executive remains committed to working towards the reduction and removal of all interface security structures and we look forward to seeing more progress in that area,” he said.

Mr Middleton said the agreed 2021/22 Executive budget includes funding of £12 million for good relations.

“The TBUC strategy itself includes targeting and removing of all interface structures by 2023,” he said.

“This year a further £600,000 has been allocated for the removal of all interface barriers so in total over £6.3 million has been allocated across the TBUC headline actions.

“A wide range of programmes contribute to progress on the interfaces and it is something which the department will continue to progress as we move forward into the new mandate.”

The barriers which separate unionist and nationalist communities across Northern Ireland vary from tall walls and steel gates to fences and were erected at different stages from 1969 to the 2000s in an attempt to stem disorder.

They are owned by a number of agencies, including the Department of Justice and the Housing Executive.

