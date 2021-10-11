Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Monday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to October 7, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (October 8-11) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 234 (62%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 141 (37%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

Trafford in Greater Manchester has the highest rate, with 1,978 new cases in the seven days to October 7 – the equivalent of 832.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 516.9 in the seven days to September 30.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the second highest rate, up from 668.4 to 782.3, with 522 new cases.

Kettering in Northamptonshire has the third highest rate, down from 907.9 to 775.8, with 793 new cases.

Vale of Glamorgan has the highest rate in Wales (692.6); Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (504.1); and West Lothian has the highest rate in Scotland (442.3).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Trafford (up from 516.9 to 832.6)

East Northamptonshire (431.1 to 644.6)

Ipswich (478.8 to 679.5)

Ashfield (433.2 to 617.9)

Wellingborough (555.7 to 735.5)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on October 11 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to October 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to October 7; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 30.

Trafford, North-west England, 832.6, (1978), 516.9, (1228)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 782.3, (522), 668.4, (446)

Kettering, East Midlands, 775.8, (793), 907.9, (928)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 735.5, (589), 555.7, (445)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 713.3, (930), 639.7, (834)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 696.3, (897), 553.4, (713)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 692.6, (937), 621.6, (841)

Torfaen, Wales, 685.4, (650), 688.6, (653)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 679.5, (924), 478.8, (651)

Daventry, East Midlands, 650.9, (566), 661.3, (575)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 644.6, (613), 431.1, (410)

Allerdale, North-west England, 639.9, (626), 637.8, (624)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 637.3, (1101), 709.1, (1225)

Hart, South-east England, 634.2, (619), 603.4, (589)

Cardiff, Wales, 631.9, (2333), 549.0, (2027)

Copeland, North-west England, 618.7, (421), 501.2, (341)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 617.9, (793), 433.2, (556)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 612.9, (622), 547.9, (556)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 610.4, (986), 560.8, (906)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 606.8, (641), 568.0, (600)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 606.5, (803), 558.1, (739)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 605.3, (716), 551.2, (652)

High Peak, East Midlands, 599.1, (555), 536.5, (497)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 582.8, (1181), 454.5, (921)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 580.1, (1439), 586.1, (1454)

Caerphilly, Wales, 580.0, (1054), 635.0, (1154)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 579.8, (1102), 595.0, (1131)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 574.9, (553), 498.0, (479)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 572.5, (626), 419.7, (459)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 572.1, (826), 658.7, (951)

Northampton, East Midlands, 570.7, (1280), 575.1, (1290)

St Albans, Eastern England, 567.9, (848), 478.2, (714)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 565.8, (569), 402.7, (405)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 565.6, (572), 414.3, (419)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 565.3, (593), 478.5, (502)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 563.3, (714), 477.3, (605)

Stockport, North-west England, 563.2, (1657), 516.3, (1519)

Halton, North-west England, 561.8, (729), 410.0, (532)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 556.3, (721), 449.0, (582)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 553.5, (450), 452.6, (368)

Stafford, West Midlands, 553.5, (763), 657.2, (906)

Warwick, West Midlands, 553.5, (802), 490.7, (711)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 550.9, (399), 516.4, (374)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 550.6, (603), 530.5, (581)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 549.9, (625), 418.8, (476)

Fenland, Eastern England, 548.6, (560), 512.3, (523)

Redditch, West Midlands, 545.8, (467), 563.3, (482)

Chorley, North-west England, 543.5, (646), 432.4, (514)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 543.2, (773), 497.6, (708)

Swansea, Wales, 541.8, (1336), 592.5, (1461)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 541.5, (1145), 564.2, (1193)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 539.2, (2085), 512.6, (1982)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 538.0, (963), 498.4, (892)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 535.4, (527), 475.5, (468)

Denbighshire, Wales, 533.8, (516), 625.9, (605)

Corby, East Midlands, 524.3, (383), 605.0, (442)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 523.4, (300), 444.9, (255)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 523.4, (949), 492.5, (893)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 521.7, (707), 456.0, (618)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 521.3, (547), 390.7, (410)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 520.5, (632), 409.3, (497)

Blaby, East Midlands, 515.0, (525), 587.5, (599)

Carlisle, North-west England, 509.6, (553), 469.9, (510)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 507.7, (1228), 580.5, (1404)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 504.1, (1095), 377.5, (820)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 497.1, (285), 404.6, (232)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 496.8, (740), 471.3, (702)

Rugby, West Midlands, 495.3, (548), 699.5, (774)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 493.1, (379), 495.7, (381)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 492.9, (1306), 451.7, (1197)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 492.1, (2832), 431.1, (2481)

Wyre, North-west England, 490.9, (555), 425.4, (481)

Tameside, North-west England, 488.7, (1110), 479.0, (1088)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 488.2, (499), 395.2, (404)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 487.1, (1250), 378.8, (972)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 485.0, (1517), 486.6, (1522)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 484.6, (437), 456.9, (412)

Warrington, North-west England, 484.2, (1014), 401.2, (840)

Winchester, South-east England, 482.8, (608), 344.6, (434)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 481.8, (505), 601.1, (630)

Gosport, South-east England, 481.8, (408), 406.2, (344)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 479.0, (686), 469.9, (673)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 475.2, (652), 436.5, (599)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 474.2, (334), 504.0, (355)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 473.0, (555), 392.0, (460)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 472.4, (293), 443.4, (275)

Gedling, East Midlands, 471.9, (558), 393.3, (465)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 468.5, (679), 449.1, (651)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 468.1, (447), 359.2, (343)

Mendip, South-west England, 467.8, (544), 558.1, (649)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 465.7, (427), 429.7, (394)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 462.8, (896), 614.6, (1190)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 458.9, (499), 489.3, (532)

Powys, Wales, 458.5, (610), 354.1, (471)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 453.5, (652), 457.0, (657)

Torridge, South-west England, 451.1, (310), 371.1, (255)

Harborough, East Midlands, 450.1, (430), 533.8, (510)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 447.6, (447), 365.5, (365)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 447.4, (1573), 447.1, (1572)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 446.7, (512), 397.8, (456)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 445.6, (1532), 395.0, (1358)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 444.3, (928), 363.9, (760)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 443.4, (546), 398.8, (491)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 442.7, (787), 358.3, (637)

West Lothian, Scotland, 442.3, (813), 495.6, (911)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 440.9, (801), 292.3, (531)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 439.8, (2406), 383.3, (2097)

Blackpool, North-west England, 437.9, (606), 337.5, (467)

Southampton, South-east England, 437.8, (1107), 395.5, (1000)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 437.5, (3495), 384.7, (3073)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 436.2, (1925), 477.2, (2106)

Dundee City, Scotland, 436.1, (649), 402.5, (599)

Rutland, East Midlands, 434.8, (176), 350.8, (142)

Babergh, Eastern England, 434.6, (403), 344.0, (319)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 433.0, (615), 436.5, (620)

Derby, East Midlands, 431.1, (1107), 420.1, (1079)

West Devon, South-west England, 429.3, (241), 308.2, (173)

Solihull, West Midlands, 428.5, (932), 469.0, (1020)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 428.1, (2321), 389.0, (2109)

Melton, East Midlands, 428.1, (220), 449.5, (231)

Darlington, North-east England, 427.4, (459), 342.6, (368)

Northumberland, North-east England, 425.5, (1378), 378.3, (1225)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 424.6, (505), 483.4, (575)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 424.6, (660), 419.4, (652)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 423.8, (1379), 494.4, (1609)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 422.6, (513), 384.7, (467)

Stirling, Scotland, 422.0, (397), 347.6, (327)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 420.4, (417), 534.3, (530)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 420.2, (275), 441.5, (289)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 419.1, (634), 356.3, (539)

Rossendale, North-west England, 418.6, (299), 309.4, (221)

Eden, North-west England, 418.6, (225), 327.4, (176)

Gwynedd, Wales, 417.8, (523), 463.4, (580)

Newport, Wales, 417.4, (653), 524.1, (820)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 416.6, (1427), 394.4, (1351)

Bridgend, Wales, 414.1, (611), 464.3, (685)

Conwy, Wales, 412.9, (488), 447.6, (529)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 411.7, (589), 331.3, (474)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 410.5, (433), 350.8, (370)

North Devon, South-west England, 410.5, (403), 381.0, (374)

Walsall, West Midlands, 409.8, (1175), 378.8, (1086)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 409.1, (663), 382.0, (619)

Dudley, West Midlands, 408.2, (1316), 361.4, (1165)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 405.3, (1391), 363.6, (1248)

Falkirk, Scotland, 404.2, (649), 411.7, (661)

St. Helens, North-west England, 403.7, (731), 375.5, (680)

Woking, South-east England, 403.0, (403), 247.0, (247)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 402.1, (489), 416.9, (507)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 398.2, (522), 375.3, (492)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 396.7, (416), 395.8, (415)

Flintshire, Wales, 395.9, (621), 445.7, (699)

Erewash, East Midlands, 395.4, (456), 405.8, (468)

Bedford, Eastern England, 393.3, (687), 386.4, (675)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 393.0, (984), 324.3, (812)

Coventry, West Midlands, 392.2, (1488), 394.3, (1496)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 390.1, (544), 374.3, (522)

Test Valley, South-east England, 390.1, (496), 405.0, (515)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 389.6, (520), 351.4, (469)

Wokingham, South-east England, 388.6, (676), 324.2, (564)

Wrexham, Wales, 387.3, (527), 377.1, (513)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 386.9, (686), 339.5, (602)

Plymouth, South-west England, 386.5, (1016), 338.6, (890)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 386.5, (1008), 335.1, (874)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 386.1, (829), 382.9, (822)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 385.4, (692), 319.1, (573)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 385.3, (433), 355.1, (399)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 385.1, (564), 383.7, (562)

South Holland, East Midlands, 384.9, (369), 449.6, (431)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 384.6, (366), 356.2, (339)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 383.8, (580), 383.2, (579)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 382.1, (359), 384.2, (361)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 379.7, (611), 344.3, (554)

Braintree, Eastern England, 379.5, (581), 353.4, (541)

South Ribble, North-west England, 379.0, (421), 334.0, (371)

Moray, Scotland, 378.2, (362), 251.8, (241)

Guildford, South-east England, 377.1, (567), 299.3, (450)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 376.7, (336), 282.5, (252)

Tendring, Eastern England, 376.6, (555), 331.9, (489)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 376.4, (1284), 440.0, (1501)

Lancaster, North-west England, 376.0, (557), 408.5, (605)

Fife, Scotland, 375.8, (1406), 388.9, (1455)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 375.6, (498), 375.6, (498)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 375.6, (430), 326.6, (374)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 375.0, (443), 386.0, (456)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 374.9, (419), 341.8, (382)

Colchester, Eastern England, 374.7, (739), 391.0, (771)

Havant, South-east England, 374.4, (473), 338.8, (428)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 374.2, (262), 497.0, (348)

Waverley, South-east England, 373.7, (473), 281.3, (356)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 372.1, (450), 338.2, (409)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 371.6, (564), 311.6, (473)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 369.9, (978), 365.7, (967)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 369.9, (552), 357.1, (533)

Wirral, North-west England, 368.1, (1194), 256.8, (833)

Boston, East Midlands, 367.0, (260), 392.5, (278)

Wigan, North-west England, 366.8, (1213), 321.4, (1063)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 365.6, (553), 349.1, (528)

Slough, South-east England, 365.0, (546), 309.5, (463)

Oxford, South-east England, 362.2, (549), 378.7, (574)

County Durham, North-east England, 360.7, (1923), 359.2, (1915)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 360.1, (973), 321.2, (868)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 357.5, (216), 484.9, (293)

Horsham, South-east England, 357.5, (520), 305.2, (444)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 356.8, (442), 372.9, (462)

Torbay, South-west England, 350.9, (478), 255.5, (348)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 350.7, (309), 237.2, (209)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 349.1, (479), 277.6, (381)

Sefton, North-west England, 348.0, (960), 394.3, (1088)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 347.7, (334), 360.2, (346)

Hounslow, London, 345.9, (940), 291.8, (793)

Breckland, Eastern England, 345.5, (488), 424.1, (599)

Luton, Eastern England, 344.2, (735), 283.8, (606)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 344.1, (520), 299.1, (452)

Salford, North-west England, 343.7, (903), 308.3, (810)

Cherwell, South-east England, 343.1, (521), 345.7, (525)

Ceredigion, Wales, 343.0, (250), 367.7, (268)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 342.9, (463), 315.5, (426)

Gateshead, North-east England, 342.2, (691), 364.0, (735)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 341.8, (2014), 327.4, (1929)

Fylde, North-west England, 341.1, (277), 370.6, (301)

Ashford, South-east England, 339.6, (445), 277.1, (363)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 339.6, (1712), 418.4, (2109)

Sunderland, North-east England, 339.4, (943), 323.6, (899)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 338.3, (274), 371.6, (301)

Bury, North-west England, 337.2, (643), 272.1, (519)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 336.8, (337), 294.9, (295)

Oldham, North-west England, 336.7, (800), 303.8, (722)

Rochford, Eastern England, 336.7, (295), 299.0, (262)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 336.6, (667), 275.1, (545)

East Devon, South-west England, 336.3, (498), 314.0, (465)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 335.2, (521), 377.0, (586)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 333.7, (448), 429.8, (577)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 332.2, (626), 307.3, (579)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 331.8, (305), 454.7, (418)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 329.9, (591), 319.9, (573)

Broadland, Eastern England, 327.4, (432), 297.1, (392)

Dorset, South-west England, 326.2, (1239), 338.6, (1286)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 325.4, (181), 271.4, (151)

Fareham, South-east England, 324.9, (378), 254.4, (296)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 322.9, (262), 347.6, (282)

Preston, North-west England, 322.6, (465), 303.9, (438)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 322.3, (1034), 376.5, (1208)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 320.9, (349), 376.1, (409)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 319.9, (460), 255.9, (368)

New Forest, South-east England, 318.4, (572), 309.5, (556)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 317.4, (974), 295.3, (906)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 317.1, (626), 297.8, (588)

Rochdale, North-west England, 316.1, (707), 230.3, (515)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 315.9, (364), 205.7, (237)

Pendle, North-west England, 315.8, (291), 277.8, (256)

Exeter, South-west England, 315.0, (420), 288.8, (385)

Harlow, Eastern England, 313.9, (274), 286.4, (250)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 313.6, (465), 342.6, (508)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 313.3, (388), 296.4, (367)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 308.5, (383), 295.6, (367)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 307.2, (434), 302.9, (428)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 306.6, (1009), 324.9, (1069)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 306.0, (422), 276.3, (381)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 305.1, (283), 271.7, (252)

Norwich, Eastern England, 304.5, (433), 313.7, (446)

Reading, South-east England, 304.4, (488), 325.6, (522)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 304.1, (287), 358.1, (338)

Tandridge, South-east England, 303.8, (269), 324.1, (287)

Dartford, South-east England, 302.5, (345), 250.8, (286)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 301.3, (294), 264.4, (258)

Crawley, South-east England, 300.5, (338), 374.3, (421)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 300.0, (265), 396.2, (350)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 298.1, (261), 245.6, (215)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 297.2, (874), 316.6, (931)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 297.2, (770), 305.6, (792)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 296.8, (473), 306.8, (489)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 294.9, (539), 256.6, (469)

Watford, Eastern England, 293.9, (284), 287.7, (278)

South Hams, South-west England, 293.4, (258), 274.0, (241)

South Somerset, South-west England, 292.2, (493), 328.4, (554)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 291.8, (243), 248.5, (207)

Worthing, South-east England, 291.7, (323), 270.9, (300)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 291.1, (511), 210.8, (370)

Maidstone, South-east England, 290.5, (503), 264.5, (458)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 288.3, (261), 219.8, (199)

Liverpool, North-west England, 288.1, (1442), 275.5, (1379)

Leicester, East Midlands, 288.1, (1020), 307.6, (1089)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 287.1, (515), 345.1, (619)

Burnley, North-west England, 286.5, (256), 270.9, (242)

Knowsley, North-west England, 285.3, (435), 319.4, (487)

Runnymede, South-east England, 284.5, (257), 228.1, (206)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 281.0, (1786), 308.7, (1962)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 276.5, (420), 285.7, (434)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 273.3, (410), 228.0, (342)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 272.8, (256), 211.0, (198)

Bolton, North-west England, 269.6, (777), 237.3, (684)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 269.4, (529), 414.6, (814)

Basildon, Eastern England, 269.3, (505), 247.4, (464)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 268.9, (616), 282.9, (648)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 268.0, (144), 308.9, (166)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 266.5, (329), 341.8, (422)

Ealing, London, 264.4, (900), 251.5, (856)

Arun, South-east England, 264.4, (426), 302.9, (488)

Enfield, London, 264.1, (881), 214.0, (714)

Wealden, South-east England, 263.0, (428), 283.9, (462)

Angus, Scotland, 262.5, (304), 220.2, (255)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 260.6, (2972), 252.2, (2876)

Sutton, London, 258.1, (536), 243.6, (506)

Manchester, North-west England, 254.6, (1415), 222.8, (1238)

Adur, South-east England, 253.9, (163), 412.9, (265)

Midlothian, Scotland, 252.3, (235), 309.2, (288)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 248.9, (329), 213.4, (282)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 247.9, (191), 341.3, (263)

Medway, South-east England, 247.5, (691), 229.6, (641)

Wandsworth, London, 244.7, (807), 229.9, (758)

Gravesham, South-east England, 242.3, (259), 192.7, (206)

Hillingdon, London, 241.1, (745), 245.9, (760)

Worcester, West Midlands, 239.4, (240), 203.5, (204)

Harrow, London, 239.4, (604), 239.4, (604)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 238.4, (503), 239.8, (506)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 236.6, (375), 213.3, (338)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 236.3, (938), 222.4, (883)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 233.8, (788), 238.8, (805)

Merton, London, 233.5, (482), 282.4, (583)

Barnet, London, 233.3, (931), 254.1, (1014)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 229.2, (257), 480.6, (539)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 228.3, (666), 228.6, (667)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 228.3, (195), 280.9, (240)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 228.1, (347), 278.0, (423)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 227.8, (181), 251.7, (200)

Chichester, South-east England, 224.7, (273), 185.2, (225)

East Lothian, Scotland, 224.3, (242), 247.5, (267)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 223.6, (231), 187.8, (194)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 221.6, (193), 239.9, (209)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 220.3, (113), 306.1, (157)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 217.5, (168), 229.1, (177)

Dover, South-east England, 216.0, (256), 203.4, (241)

Haringey, London, 212.1, (565), 193.0, (514)

Bromley, London, 211.6, (704), 238.9, (795)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 207.3, (1094), 230.1, (1214)

Havering, London, 204.9, (534), 235.2, (613)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 204.9, (376), 221.7, (407)

Bexley, London, 204.2, (509), 211.8, (528)

Hastings, South-east England, 202.0, (187), 166.4, (154)

Swindon, South-west England, 200.6, (447), 462.1, (1030)

Redbridge, London, 199.6, (610), 196.3, (600)

Maldon, Eastern England, 198.8, (130), 186.5, (122)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 197.7, (224), 218.8, (248)

Highland, Scotland, 195.4, (460), 168.2, (396)

Waltham Forest, London, 195.0, (540), 205.1, (568)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 193.8, (304), 202.1, (317)

Greenwich, London, 191.3, (553), 199.6, (577)

Lewes, South-east England, 191.3, (198), 177.7, (184)

Croydon, London, 188.6, (733), 206.7, (803)

Rother, South-east England, 188.2, (182), 187.1, (181)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 187.9, (235), 224.7, (281)

Cotswold, South-west England, 186.1, (168), 290.3, (262)

Canterbury, South-east England, 180.5, (301), 142.1, (237)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 180.3, (386), 163.9, (351)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 175.9, (185), 162.6, (171)

Tower Hamlets, London, 171.1, (568), 166.0, (551)

North Somerset, South-west England, 168.4, (363), 242.1, (522)

Brent, London, 167.8, (550), 169.0, (554)

Newham, London, 167.8, (596), 170.6, (606)

Lewisham, London, 165.4, (505), 146.7, (448)

Lambeth, London, 161.9, (521), 165.9, (534)

Hackney and City of London, London, 160.7, (469), 160.3, (468)

Islington, London, 158.8, (394), 144.3, (358)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 153.0, (35), 74.3, (17)

Camden, London, 152.8, (427), 169.2, (473)

Westminster, London, 151.2, (408), 151.6, (409)

Bristol, South-west England, 150.9, (703), 211.0, (983)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 150.4, (433), 184.5, (531)

Stroud, South-west England, 140.6, (170), 229.1, (277)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 136.2, (158), 240.4, (279)

Southwark, London, 135.0, (432), 154.1, (493)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 132.1, (35), 301.9, (80)

Thanet, South-east England, 130.8, (185), 118.8, (168)

Swale, South-east England, 127.1, (192), 112.6, (170)

Gloucester, South-west England, 104.1, (135), 150.3, (195)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 88.0, (85), 172.8, (167)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 75.9, (17), 53.6, (12)