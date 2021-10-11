Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Four people confirmed killed after reports of car on fire following crash

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 8:39 pm Updated: October 11, 2021, 8:49 pm
(Dave Thompson/PA)
(Dave Thompson/PA)

Four people have died after a road collision in Bedfordshire.

Police said the casualties had been confirmed following “highly complex work” by emergency services.

Officers were called at around 3.40am on Sunday to reports of a serious single-vehicle collision near the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5.

Emergency services attended after reports of a car alight in a field close to the village of Heath and Reach, near Leighton Buzzard.

Bedfordshire Police said a man who had been travelling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, officers confirmed three other people travelling in the car had also died.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses with dashcam footage who may have information about the incident.

They said work at the scene is likely to continue into Tuesday.

Acting Sergeant David Burstow, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are doing our work in a dignified and meticulous manner in order to establish what happened in this tragic, awful incident.

“We believe there were four people in the car who sadly died in the collision.

“Specially trained officers are speaking to their families and are offering them support, while forensic identification is still to take place.

“While we believe no other vehicles were involved. Our investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“At this point we are keen to reiterate the requests of the families involved not to speculate on social media, but I would appreciate any information from witnesses or anyone else who may be able to assist us with our inquiries.

“We would be particularly interested to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with our inquiries.”

Anyone with any information can contact Bedfordshire Police through the online reporting centre or call 101, quoting Operation Loddon.

