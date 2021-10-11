Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Minister to open new Portrait of Northern Ireland exhibition

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 12:38 am
Conor Burns (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)
Conor Burns (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

UK Government minister Conor Burns is to open a new Portrait of Northern Ireland exhibition in Belfast.

The display will feature more than 100 pieces of art showcasing significant people and places from the last century, showcasing local artists and the geographical, social and political landscape.

It comes as Northern Ireland’s marks its centenary this year.

The artists are either from Northern Ireland or have worked there, such as Paul Henry, William Scott, Joy Gerrard, Willie Doherty and Susan McWilliams, with Turner Prize nominees included alongside emerging artists from Belfast School of Art.

Northern Ireland Office minister Mr Burns said the exhibition as displays the “breadth of talent of Northern Ireland artists right across generations”.

“The Portrait of Northern Ireland art exhibition is such an important initiative, particularly for emerging artists seeking to establish themselves on the cultural scene,” he said.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to see the very best of Northern Ireland art, and I would encourage everyone to visit the exhibition over the next few weeks to support the artists and view the range of artwork on offer.”

Curator Shan McAnena said: “It has been a privilege to bring together these beautiful and profound works and acknowledge the contribution of many of the key artists who have emerged from this part of the world over the past 100 years.

“The works in the exhibition give a sense of the development of fine art practice here since the 1920s and capture artists’ responses to the landscape and experience, both particular and universal, of the people who have lived in this place and who continue to make Northern Ireland their home.”

The Portrait of Northern Ireland – Neither an Elegy nor a Manifesto exhibition is being supported by the NIO as part of its centenary programme.

It will be open to the public at Belfast’s Golden Thread Gallery until November 4.

