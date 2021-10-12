Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Tired train passengers offered hypnotherapy sessions

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 1:07 am
Tired and stressed rail passengers are being offered hypnotherapy sessions to help them get ‘into the right mindset’ (Avanti West Coast/PA)
Tired and stressed rail passengers are being offered hypnotherapy sessions to help them get ‘into the right mindset’ (Avanti West Coast/PA)

Tired and stressed rail passengers are being offered hypnotherapy sessions to help them get “into the right mindset”.

Avanti West Coast announced it is offering free courses which use visualisation techniques on its West Coast Main Line services.

The sessions, which last between three and 20 minutes, include overcoming tiredness or feeling overwhelmed, assistance with power napping, and guidance on improving productivity and confidence.

A passenger using the app
The app is free to use for passengers (Avanti West Coast/PA)

Passengers can stream the material from hypnotherapy app Clementine using a smartphone, tablet or laptop connected to the train’s onboard entertainment system.

Bob Powell, customer proposition director at Avanti West Coast, said: “Taking the train is one of the most comfortable ways of getting to a destination.

“As we welcome our customers back to rail, this partnership is about helping them to get into the right mindset for the rest of the day, whether that’s taking a much-needed rest or mentally preparing for that big presentation.

“We believe the onboard journey experience is as important as getting to the destination itself.”

Clementine founder Kim Palmer said: “We are so excited to be partnering with Avanti West Coast and providing their customers with access to our game-changing hypnotherapy sessions for the first time.

“We believe in the power of hypnotherapy and making mental health tools accessible and achievable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal