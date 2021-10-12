Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chief scientific adviser Vallance says he does not ‘sugarcoat’ for Government

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 1:32 am
Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The Government’s chief scientific adviser has said acting sooner and harder is the best way to deal with the spread of a future variant of Covid-19.

Sir Patrick Vallance said his job is “not to sugarcoat” the reality or tell ministers what they want to hear, but instead to ensure they understand what the science currently is.

He said his “mantra” throughout the pandemic has been that action needs to be taken sooner than it appears to be needed.

In a wide-ranging interview on BBC Radio 4, Sir Patrick said: “My mantra for a long time during this (pandemic) has been… ‘You’ve got to go sooner than you want to in terms of taking interventions. You’ve got to go harder than you want to, and you’ve got to go more geographically broad than you want to’.

“And that is the Sage advice. And that’s what I’ve been saying. And I will say it going forward and the Prime Minister knows that’s what I think.

“And he knows that’s what I would do in that situation.”

He said action must be taken “at a time when it doesn’t look particularly worrying”.

Sir Patrick, who became a household name during the course of the pandemic due to his frequent appearances at daily televised press briefings in Downing Street, said he views his job as “giving scientific advice, like it or not, to the Prime Minister and Cabinet to enable them to make decisions”.

He told interviewer Professor Jim Al-Khalili: “My job is not to sugarcoat it. My job is not to tell them things they want to hear… It’s to make sure that they understand what the science at that moment is saying, what the uncertainties are, and to try to make that as clear as possible.”

– The Patrick Vallance Interview is on Radio 4 at 8pm on Tuesday as part of the station’s Day Of The Scientist.

