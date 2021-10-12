What the papers say – October 12

A critical report of the Government and scientists’ handling of the Covid crisis features on the front of many Tuesday papers.

The Daily Mail writes the 151-page report “lays bare Government blunders”, adding the “damning probe” concluded that thousands of care home residents “died needlessly”.

The Guardian cites the landmark enquiry finding the country’s early handling of Covid-19 was “one of the worst public health failures in UK history”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 12 October 2021: UK’s Covid failings among worst in history – inquiry pic.twitter.com/SNVh3Lgbiu — The Guardian (@guardian) October 11, 2021

“Deadliest of delays” is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which writes 20,000 lives could have been saved if lockdown was brought in “just days earlier in March 2020”.

Tomorrow's front page: Deadliest of delays – PM could have saved thousands by locking down just days earlier https://t.co/dbLURSkSwS #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5R0XAo8a76 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 11, 2021

Metro writes the government and scientists have been “slammed” over their response to the virus.

The story also features on the front of the Financial Times, which says government and scientists made a “fatalistic decision” by backing a strategy akin to herd immunity in the early days of the pandemic.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 12 October https://t.co/P6rw0pSPe8 pic.twitter.com/PNWCErSU8J — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 11, 2021

The Times leads on the energy crisis, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed plans to give bailout loans for industries that could close due to increased prices for utilities.

Tuesday’s TIMES: “State loans for firms hit by gas price rises” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xswviI9fXN — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 11, 2021

While The Independent writes the UK could have to rely on foreign countries for nuclear and defence components unless a bailout is offered to the industry in face of the energy crisis.

Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Britain’s defence sector at risk from energy crisis” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/E2xb1dK7jX — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 11, 2021

The Daily Express carries a plea for shoppers to remain calm, adding retailers are “pulling out all the stops” to meet demand ahead of Christmas.

Tomorrow's front page: Don't panic! We can fill shelves for Christmas#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fXrDrYOqQE — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 11, 2021

A report by an economic think tank suggesting planned tax increases will not be enough to tackle the social care crisis leads The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: ‘Social care tax ‘must double’ to tackle crisis’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/bqwQIfx4u4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 11, 2021

And sauce leads the Daily Star, with Heinz keen on replacing plastic bottles for ketchup but customers say they dislike banging glass ones on the bottom to ease out the condiment.