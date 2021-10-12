Grand National-winning jockey Bob Champion to receive honour

Grand National-winning jockey Bob Champion and television presenter Gok Wan are to receive honours from the Princess Royal.

Champion is a former jump jockey who won the 1981 Grand National on Aldaniti while recovering from testicular cancer.

Two years later he founded the Bob Champion Cancer Trust, which raises funds for the Bob Champion Cancer Research Laboratory – part of the largest male-dedicated research facility in Europe.

Champion with Aldaniti and actor Bob Hoskins in the 1980s (PA)

The charity has raised more than £15 million for research over the past 38 years and he was made a CBE in recognition of his charitable services to prostate and testicular cancer research.

Also being recognised during the investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday will be Sue Campbell, Baroness of Loughborough and the director of women’s football at the FA.

Baroness Campbell will receive her damehood, while the president of Wales Rugby League, Mike Nicholas, will collect his MBE.

Wan will receive his MBE for services to fashion and social awareness.

Gok Wan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The star, whose full name is Kowkhyn Wan, is known for raising awareness about the social problems of young people, including homophobia, and his work as a fashion consultant.

Nurse Ashleigh Liddell, who made scrubs for colleagues during the pandemic, will receive an OBE.

Ms Liddell realised workers at her hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, were struggling with unsuitable PPE during the pandemic and established a support group called For the Love of Scrubs.

Her work led to 70,000 volunteers making items for thousands of frontline NHS workers.