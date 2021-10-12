Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK pancreatic cancer patients get new treatment aimed at raising survival rates

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 3:00 pm
Mobetron being used for pancreatic cancer patients at University Hospital Southampton (UHS/PLANETS Cancer Charity/PA)
The first UK pancreatic cancer patients have been treated using a “revolutionary” device that allows them to receive radiotherapy during surgery, with the aim of boosting survival rates.

A total of 19 patients at University Hospital Southampton (UHS) have now received a full dose of radiotherapy in the space of a few minutes during their operations using the equipment, called Mobetron.

Pancreatic cancer is an aggressive form of the disease that is normally diagnosed at a late stage.

It has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers, with five-year survival for patients in the UK at less than 7% and beyond 10 years at just 1%.

Funded by PLANETS Cancer Charity, which fundraises for pancreatic, liver, abdominal and neuroendocrine tumour services, Mobetron is the first portable system in the world able to administer the treatment – known as intraoperative radiotherapy (IORT) – mid-surgery.

The Mobetron linear accelerator allows pancreatic cancer patients to receive radiotherapy during surgery (PLANETS Cancer Charity/PA)

IORT is an intensive form of targeted radiation given at the time of surgery to treat a wide variety of advanced cancers that are otherwise difficult to remove and treat, such as during surgery on the head of the pancreas, a procedure known as pancreaticoduodenectomy or Whipple procedure.

In a research letter published in the British Journal of Surgery, clinicians at UHS and PLANETS report that the method is safe; there were no deaths within 30 days of surgery, and post-surgery complications occurred in only six patients and were resolved.

The length of hospital stay was the same as for those who had pancreatic cancer surgery without IORT.

Arjun Takhar, a consultant hepatobiliary and pancreatic cancer surgeon at UHS, said: “We have shown that adoption of IORT using Mobetron is just as safe as standard pancreatic cancer surgery and this should be the impetus for others to adopt it.

“Although it is currently too early for long-term outcomes, this is an important development for pancreatic cancer patients, for whom survival rates are still poor, as it demonstrates change is possible and is coming.

He added: “IORT allows surgery and radiotherapy to be used at the same sitting and, more importantly, allows for precise delivery of radiotherapy to areas of concern without damaging the adjacent structures.”

