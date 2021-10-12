Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman and child taken to hospital after fire breaks out at London tower block

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 10:26 pm
The scene of a fire at a tower block on Westbridge Road in Battersea (Aaron Chown/PA)
The scene of a fire at a tower block on Westbridge Road in Battersea (Aaron Chown/PA)

A woman and a child have been taken to hospital after a fire at a block of flats in south-west London.

The blaze took hold in a flat on the 20th floor of a high-rise on Westbridge Road in Battersea.

Three people left the affected flat while another 50 people left the building before fire crews arrived, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

The fire at the tower block in Battersea (@AkashDe69028264/Twitter/PA)
The fire at the tower block in Battersea (@AkashDe69028264/Twitter/PA)

Flames could be seen from the top of the block as dark plumes of smoke drifted into the sky.

LFB sent 70 firefighters to the scene after the blaze was reported at 8.02pm on Tuesday.

It had received 18 calls about the blaze.

Battersea fire
Police and emergency service at the scene in Battersea, south-west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Station commander Pete Johnson, who is at the scene, said: “Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival.

“There was also lots of visible flame which has prompted a high number of calls to our control officers.

“There are a number of road closures in place.”

Fire crews from Battersea, Fulham, Wandsworth, North Kensington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

Student Ishika Deb, 20, who lives in a neighbouring block of flats, said: “I heard a bang and glass smashing. I went out and saw there was glass on the floor. Then I heard a bang and looked up and saw fire.”

She said she heard a couple of bangs then noticed that “ash was coming out”.

An LFB spokesman said the cause of the fire is not currently known but it had been brought under control at 8.53pm.

