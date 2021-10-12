Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Enigmatic image’ sees French biologist named Wildlife Photographer of the Year

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 10:33 pm
Creation by Laurent Ballesta (Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Creation by Laurent Ballesta (Laurent Ballesta/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

A French biologist and underwater photographer has been named as this year’s Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year.

Laurent Ballesta was selected as the winner of the competition following the submission of his “enigmatic image” Creation, which captures camouflage groupers exiting their milky cloud of eggs and sperm in Fakarava, French Polynesia.

Over the past five years, Mr Ballesta and his team returned to the lagoon, diving day and night so they did not miss the annual spawning that only takes place around the full moon in July.

Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
Reflections by Justin Gilligan, which won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Plants and Fungi Award (Justin Gilligan/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
A gorilla image by Majed Ali won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Animal Portraits Award (Majed Ali/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
Elephant in the room by Adam Oswel won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Photojournalism Award (Adam Oswel/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
Sunflower songbird was awarded the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year:11-14 Years Award (Andres Luis Dominguez Blanco/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

His image was selected from more than 50,000 entries from 95 countries and was named the winner at a virtual awards ceremony at the Natural History Museum in central London.

Chairwoman of the judging panel, writer and editor Rosamund “Roz” Kidman Cox, said: “The image works on so many levels. It is surprising, energetic and intriguing, and has an otherworldly beauty.

“It also captures a magical moment – a truly explosive creation of life – leaving the tail-end of the exodus of eggs hanging for a moment like a symbolic question mark.”

Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
This image by Joao Rodrigues won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Behaviour: Amphibians and Reptiles Award (Joao Rodrigues/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
Bedazzled by Alexander Mustard won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Natural Artistry Award (Alexander Mustard/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
Spinning the cradle by Gil Wizen won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Behaviour: Invertebrate Award (Gil Wizen/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
Head to head by Stefano Unterthiner won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Behaviour: Mammals Award (Stefano Unterthiner/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

Meanwhile, Vidyun R Hebbar was named Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2021 at the ceremony.

The 10-year-old’s colourful image, Dome home, shows a tent spider as a tuk-tuk passes.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Dome home by Vidyun R Hebbar (Vidyun R Hebbar/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

The two winners were chosen from 19 categories in total which aim to celebrate the natural world.

Three new categories were introduced this year, including Oceans – The Bigger Picture and Wetlands – The Bigger Picture.

Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
Shane Kalyn’s image of two ravens won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Behaviour: Birds Award (Shane Kalyn/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)
Image entered into the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest
High-flying jay by Lasse Kurkela won the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year:15-17 Years Award (Lasse Kurkela/Wildlife Photographer of the Year/PA)

A total of 100 images from the competition will be on display at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum.

It opens on October 15 before touring across the UK and internationally.

