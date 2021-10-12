Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New trial could offer hope to those with incurable breast cancer

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 12:36 am Updated: October 13, 2021, 7:00 am
Scientists have embarked on a research project to test whether an existing drug can offer a new treatment to people with incurable secondary breast cancer (PA)
Scientists have embarked on a research project to test whether an existing drug can offer a new treatment to people with incurable breast cancer that has spread to the brain.

Secondary breast cancer, also known as metastatic breast cancer, occurs when the cancer has spread from the breast to other parts of the body, where it becomes incurable.

The study, funded by the charity Breast Cancer Now, will see researchers assess whether the drug talazoparib, also known as Talzenna, will help to kill the cancer cells.

Talazoparib is a drug called a PARP inhibitor which works by preventing cancer cells from repairing, forcing them to die.

Experts from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin will use tumours and breast cancer cells donated by patients to see in the lab whether talazoparib is effective in treating secondary breast cancer in the brain.

Further tests will examine the drug in mice and and models which mimic the brain’s protective system.

Professor Leonie Young, one of the co-leads of the research team, said: “Our previous research has shown that, in many cases, secondary breast cancer tumours in the brain have changes in the way they repair their DNA and we believe this could make them vulnerable to PARP inhibitor drugs like talazoparib.”

Dr Simon Vincent, director of research, support and influencing at Breast Cancer Now, added: “An estimated 35,000 people in the UK are living with incurable secondary breast cancer, and the fear and uncertainty around when this devastating disease will cut their lives short.

“We desperately need to discover new ways to treat this incurable disease, including for those whose breast cancer has spread to the brain and who have very limited treatment options.”

Natalie Woodford was told in 2018 that her breast cancer had spread to her brain (Breast Cancer Now/PA)
Natalie Woodford, 57, from Surrey, was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2017.

“I had primary breast cancer 10 years before my secondary diagnosis,” she said.

“I’ve been very open about my situation with my husband and our 21-year-old daughter, as well as our family and friends.

“All of them support me in their own way, but know not to fuss me and understand my need to get on with things. My husband drives me around now as I am not allowed, which enables me to continue to go to the theatre and art exhibitions and to see my family and friends.

“It’s really encouraging to learn about the new secondary breast cancer research happening. I hope that this study will be a success and lead to new treatments for women like me in the future.”

