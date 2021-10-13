Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – October 13

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 1:58 am
What the papers say – October 13 (PA)
What the papers say – October 13 (PA)

Northern Ireland continues to make headlines, while shipping issues and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s holiday also feature on the nation’s front pages.

The Daily Telegraph writes Brussels will offer a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland to resolve a dispute over the protocol surrounding the country. The new deal could reduce customs checks but would mean the European Court would still have “oversight”, the paper says.

The Guardian carries a similar story, calling the move an “olive branch” from the EU and saying it comes in defiance of the French government.

And The Independent says the UK is “on course for a collision with Brussels”.

Sticking with Europe, and the Daily Express leads with the British side of the debate as Brexit minister Lord Frost tells Brussels he will take the “nuclear option” and rip up the Brexit agreement unless the EU eases border rules.

Warnings for ministers that the UK faces gaps on shelves at Christmas leads The Times, as the port of Felixstowe forced ships to turn away after it ran out of capacity.

The i carries a similar story, reporting the world’s largest shipping company Maersk has started diverting “super-sized cargo vessels away from Britain because of the supply-chain crisis”.

Continued fallout from the report criticising the UK’s early response to Covid leads Metro, which writes minister have refused repeatedly to apologise.

The Daily Mail leads with Health Secretary Sajid Javid tearing up social distancing measures for GP surgeries which should allow more face-to-face appointments.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Star lead with a picture showing Mr Johnson painting during his holiday.

And the Financial Times writes the UK’s economy will have more longer-lasting damage from coronavirus than others in the G7, according to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal