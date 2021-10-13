Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Cross-stitcher sews mini-gallery of famous masterpieces

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 1:48 pm
Elcin Ozcan’s mini cross-stitch artworks (Elcin Ozcan/PA)
Elcin Ozcan’s mini cross-stitch artworks (Elcin Ozcan/PA)

A cross-stitch expert has sewn a mini-gallery of some of the world’s most famous masterpieces.

Elcin Ozcan, 44, from Ankara, Turkey, has recreated artwork including Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, Edvard Munch’s The Scream and Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.

Cross-stitched Mona Lisa on a tiny easel.
Cross-stitched Mona Lisa on a tiny easel (Elcin Ozcan/PA)

“I was always hugely fascinated by paintings and painters. I used to watch my grandfather paint for hours,” she told the PA news agency.

“I would visit all art museums on trips abroad, so I already knew quite a lot about the paintings I produced so far.

“As I made these miniatures and posted them online, people started suggesting more paintings and I checked them out [by reading] about the painter and the painting and turned some of them into miniatures too.

“So this has been a learning opportunity as well as a creative journey.

“I always [have a] hugely positive response to them, especially when they are displayed all together. I am really proud of my personal mini-museum.”

Mrs Ozcan's version of The Scream.
Elcin Ozcan holding her version of The Scream (Elcin Ozcan/PA)

Mrs Ozcan said it takes roughly a week to create each mini-artwork, although some may take longer.

She said the design process behind The Starry Night took 10 to 12 days and the stitching process took a week.

The Starry Night
The Starry Night (Elcin Ozcan/PA)

Mrs Ozcan uses software to make the initial designs, but added: “The software does a very poor job when the scale is so small.

“I end up changing the design stitch by stitch, adjusting the colours as I go. I also make a lot of changes during stitching.

“Softwares are never better than the human eye. So a lot of changes come up during stitching. I stitch and frog (term for ripping out a stitch), stitch and frog until it satisfies me.”

Mixture of images
A selection of mini-art (Elcin Ozcan/PA)

Mrs Ozcan added that she came from a “very artistic and creative family”.

She said: “My mother creates all kind of things – paintings, clay ornaments, cross-stitch, knitting, jewellery-making, to name a few – and my grandfather was a fabulous oil painter.

“I was always surrounded by art and craft materials growing up so I tried everything my household can offer.

“I knew how to cross-stitch from a very young age. However it wasn’t my first choice for crafting until my 30s.”

She is currently designing Sir Frederic Leighton’s Flaming June and her creations can be found via her Instagram:

instagram.com/xstitchobsession

.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]