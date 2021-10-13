Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Army trainers prepare for 3,000-mile row across Atlantic

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 1:56 pm
The foursome are currently training for the challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The foursome are currently training for the challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Four Army physical training instructors are to take on the “world’s toughest row” over 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

The foursome will take part in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour on Antigua in the Caribbean, starting in December.

The mixed team from the Royal Army Physical Training Corps are Captain Scott Pollock, Warrant Officer Class 1 Victoria Blackburn, Staff Sergeant Phillip Welch and Sergeant Laura Barrigan.

Rowers
The group are likely to face 20ft waves during the challenge (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The team, which was unveiled at Baker Barracks, Thorney Island, West Sussex, will row in shifts of two hours on and two hours off, 24 hours a day for more than a month.

The challenge will involve more than 1.5 million oar strokes in the 8.5m boat while tackling waves up to 20ft high.

An Army spokesman said: “The challenge is a staggering feat of endurance that will examine the four rowers’ physical capability and test their mental resilience in the extreme.

“The isolation, salt sores, blisters, sleep deprivation and the sheer physical demands placed on their bodies will ask questions of them they will never have encountered, and probably never will again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal