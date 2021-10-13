Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Casino dealer ‘subjected to racial discrimination by millionaire members’

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 4:50 pm
Semhar Tesfagiorgis arrives at the Central London Employment Tribunal (Aaron Chown/PA)
Semhar Tesfagiorgis arrives at the Central London Employment Tribunal (Aaron Chown/PA)

A woman claims she was subjected to racial discrimination by the millionaire members of a casino where she worked as a dealer.

Semhar Tesfagiorgis is bringing an employment action against private Mayfair casino Aspinalls, owned by Crown, Crown’s managing director Michael Branson and the company’s HR manager Laura Attrill.

She claims she was subjected to direct race and sex discrimination, indirect sex discrimination, harassment and victimisation while working there.

The respondents deny the claims against them.

Central London Employment Tribunal in London heard that Mrs Tesfagiorgis had complained to management in December 2019 about an alleged incident in which a patron at the casino asked for a “fair-skinned dealer”.

Semhar Tesfagiorgis tribunal
Semhar Tesfagiorgis arrives at the Central London Employment Tribunal (Aaron Chown/PA)

In her witness statement, Mrs Tesfagiorgis said that on December 4, the patron made the request to Aspinalls marketing team, who asked front-of-house management to deal with it.

The casino arranged for white, male dealers to attend to the patron instead of asking her.

She said she and another black, female staff member were kept away from the patron and segregated.

Mrs Tesfagiorgis said in her statement that on December 5, she was summoned to a private meeting with Mr Branson after she raised the issue.

She said he asked her if she expected him to “turn away a million-pound customer” and that the patron could not be racist due to a friendship he had.

On December 6, Mrs Tesfagiorgis said she was summoned to a meeting with Mr Branson and HR manager Laura Attrill about the incident.

Ms Attrill told the tribunal in her evidence that she attended the meeting at the request of Mrs Tesfagiorgis, but did not take notes as she did not realise that was what she was there for.

She said: “I was just asked if I could attend a meeting and I listened as intently as I could.”

Ms Attrill said she could not recall any complaints about racism prior to the December 2019 incident.

She said: “If it was raised, it would have raised some form of action.”

However Elaine Banton, lawyer for Mrs Tesfagiorgis, said an email had been forwarded to Ms Attrill in 2017, after she had complained of a racist incident at the casino and had suggested staff and management join together to discuss how racist incidents were handled.

She said a forum she suggested be set up for all incidents, but this did not materialise.

Ms Banton said: “That opportunity was missed and it was not addressed.”

She told the tribunal that at the time of the 2019 complaint, Aspinalls had just three black front-of-house staff members, who were all women.

Ms Attrill said there were black members of staff in other departments across the company and an unacceptable patron’s behaviour policy is in place which outlines what staff members at the company should do if patrons break rules issued to them.

Ms Banton said: “I suggest that there was a systemic issue at the workplace that involved racial profiles that should have been addressed.”

The tribunal also heard that Mrs Tesfagiorgis had emailed HR about issues she had had with development and training opportunities at the company, which Ms Attrill said she “did not infer was due to her race and sex”.

The tribunal was adjourned until Thursday.

