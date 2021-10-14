Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oxford jab creator urges pregnant women to take vaccine

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 2:48 am
Dame Sarah Gilbert (Steve Parsons/PA)
Dame Sarah Gilbert (Steve Parsons/PA)

A creator of the Oxford coronavirus jab has urged pregnant women to take the vaccine, after studies showed this group accounted for almost a fifth of the most critically ill patients in England.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, who was one of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab inventors, said it is especially important that expectant mothers are immunised because coronavirus can be especially dangerous if contracted during pregnancy.

Speaking after feeding a penguin named after her at the Sea Life London Aquarium, Dame Sarah said: “It’s really important that pregnant women do get vaccinated.

“We have so much evidence now that it’s safe for them, it protects them, and Covid-19 is really dangerous in pregnancy.

Coronavirus graphic
(PA Graphics)

“You don’t want to put yourself and your baby through Covid infection, so do have the vaccine.

“So much research has gone in to these vaccines, years of research.

“Before we even knew about coronavirus we were working on ways to make the vaccines.

“Billions of doses have now been delivered around the world, so there is so much evidence of their safety and their efficacy and it’s really important that people continue to get vaccinated.

“For those who have been called to have the booster: when it’s your turn, have the booster.”

This comes after NHS England found that between July 1 and September 30, 17% of Covid patients receiving treatment through a special lung-bypass machine were mothers-to-be who had not had their first vaccine dose.

The NHS has also said data showed that pregnant women accounted for 32% of all females aged between 16 and 49 in intensive care on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) – used when a patient’s lungs are so damaged by Covid that a ventilator cannot maintain oxygen levels.

