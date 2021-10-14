Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British teacher in final for million-dollar global prize

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 7:02 am Updated: October 14, 2021, 2:14 pm
David Swanston has been helping pupils with visual impairments for more than a decade (David Swanston/PA)
David Swanston has been helping pupils with visual impairments for more than a decade (David Swanston/PA)

A British teacher who works with visually impaired children is in the final of the Global Teacher Prize.

David Swanston, deputy principal at St Vincent’s School in Liverpool, is in contention for winning one million US dollars (£730,000) after making the top 10 for the world’s “best teacher” award.

The Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, now in its seventh year, was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Mr Swanston has been helping pupils with visual impairments for more than a decade and his approach to teaching is personalised according to their level of vision.

Currently, Mr Swanston is working on the development of rugby specifically for the blind by modelling game play and creating ball prototypes using textures and electronics.

The other nine finalists teach in Argentina, Canada, the Philippines, Mexico, Ghana, France, America, Australia and Iran.

A British student has also made the top 10 shortlist for a new sister award, the Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2021, which includes prize money of 100,000 dollars (£730,000).

Elliott Lancaster, a postgraduate student at Keele University in Staffordshire, has been campaigning for mental health, social enterprise, sustainability and a solution to homelessness alongside his studies.

The 24-year-old has set up a number of groups and lobbied for organisations to become carbon neutral.

The overall winners of both prizes will be announced at a virtual ceremony on November 10.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “I know just how much teachers can transform lives and I am thrilled to congratulate David on this recognition for his inspirational work.

“I am incredibly grateful to him for his innovation in supporting children and young people with visual impairments, helping to ensure they can thrive at school, including through sport.

“I also want to congratulate Elliott, who is making a difference to so many people’s lives at a young age, through his community work and initiatives.

“When I met him recently I was so impressed by his passion and commitment to issues like sustainability. I will be cheering them both on for the final spot.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter: “Huge congratulations to David Swanston on being shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize.

“There can be no great schools without great teachers, and Mr Swanston’s dedication to his pupils serves as an inspiration to all.”

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Varkey Foundation, said: “Congratulations to David and Elliott for reaching their final 10.

“Their stories clearly highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead – from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics.

“It is only by prioritising education that we can safeguard all our tomorrows. Education is the key to facing the future with confidence.”

