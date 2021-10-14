Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Facebook whistleblower’s claims to be checked to see if tech giant broke UK law

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 8:56 am
The UK’s data protection watchdog has written to a Facebook whistleblower, requesting her full evidence to see whether the social networking giant breached UK law.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham told the BBC she had written to former Facebook employee Frances Haugen.

Ms Haugen has claimed the technology giant’s products “harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy”, accusing the firm of refusing to change its products because executives elevate profits over safety.

She produced tens of thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving the company.

Elizabeth Denham (ICO press office/PA)

Ms Haugen is due to give evidence to a UK parliamentary committee scrutinising the draft Online Safety Bill – and its plans to more strictly regulate tech firms and social media – on October 25.

But Ms Denham said she was also keen to see Ms Haugen’s full evidence to examine it for violations of UK law, particularly in relation to the online protection of children.

“We’re looking very closely about what is publicly available right now from Frances’s testimony, but I’ve also written to her to ask for access to the full reports of her allegations,” she told BBC News.

“Because what I want to do with that information is analyse it from the UK’s perspective – are these harms applicable in the UK, especially through the lens of children?

“We have rolled out a new children’s code which specifies design consideration to protect kids online.

“I want to see if these allegations point to any contravention of UK law and then I will take action.”

Facebook has rejected Ms Haugen’s claims, with founder Mark Zuckerberg saying her attacks on the company were “misrepresenting” the work it does.

He said the company “cares deeply about issues like safety, well-being and mental health” and that Ms Haugen’s recent evidence to a US congressional committee “just doesn’t reflect the company we know”.

“At the heart of these accusations is this idea that we prioritise profit over safety and well-being. That’s just not true,” he added.

