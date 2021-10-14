Waxwork of the Queen receives royal welcome in Blackpool

A new waxwork of the Queen was given a royal welcome as it went on display in Blackpool.

The figure arrived in the seaside resort in a horse and carriage on Thursday, heralded by the Royal Yorkshire Military Band, and travelled along the promenade before taking up residence in Madame Tussauds.

The waxwork, which will be joined on display by models of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a corgi, will replace one made in 2012 to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

The wax figure of the Queen is driven along Blackpool’s seafront in a horse-drawn carriage (Peter Byrne/PA)

The monarch was first immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds in London in 1928 when she was Princess Elizabeth and just two years old.

Since then 23 waxworks have been created of her at various stages in her life.

Stuart Jarman, general manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We are thrilled to have the brand new figure of the Queen with us – she is an extremely popular attraction here and one that visitors, young and old, always want to see during their visit.

“We have never had a character make such a dramatic entrance but, if such an extravaganza was to happen for anyone, of course it had to be for Her Majesty!”

Each of the waxworks on display in the museum takes a team of 25 artists a total of 800 hours to create, including 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair, and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

The waxwork will go on display at Madame Tussauds Blackpool ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Jarman added: “A team of the most skilled, artistic and passionate people around the world are involved in making the perfect wax figure, and attention to detail is key.

“The eyes are hand-painted and every tiny detail is duplicated, including using fine red silk threads as the veins in the whites of the eyes.

“Our costume department also works with some of the world’s most sought-after designers and stylists to ensure we’re getting the figure 100% right to ensure fans will love it.

“We even have donated items of clothing from celebrities’ personal wardrobes that they have previously worn to an event.”

– The Queen will be on display in the Royal Quarter of Madame Tussauds Blackpool in preparation for her Platinum Jubilee next year.