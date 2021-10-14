Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Waxwork of the Queen receives royal welcome in Blackpool

By Press Association
October 14, 2021, 11:00 am
The wax figure of the Queen is driven along Blackpool’s seafront in a horse and carriage along the seafront as it makes its way to Madame Tussauds (Peter Byrne/PA)
A new waxwork of the Queen was given a royal welcome as it went on display in Blackpool.

The figure arrived in the seaside resort in a horse and carriage on Thursday, heralded by the Royal Yorkshire Military Band, and travelled along the promenade before taking up residence in Madame Tussauds.

The waxwork, which will be joined on display by models of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and a corgi, will replace one made in 2012 to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Wax figure of the Queen at Madame Tussauds Blackpool
The monarch was first immortalised in wax at Madame Tussauds in London in 1928 when she was Princess Elizabeth and just two years old.

Since then 23 waxworks have been created of her at various stages in her life.

Stuart Jarman, general manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We are thrilled to have the brand new figure of the Queen with us – she is an extremely popular attraction here and one that visitors, young and old, always want to see during their visit.

“We have never had a character make such a dramatic entrance but, if such an extravaganza was to happen for anyone, of course it had to be for Her Majesty!”

Each of the waxworks on display in the museum takes a team of 25 artists a total of 800 hours to create, including 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair, and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

Wax figure of the Queen at Madame Tussauds Blackpool
Mr Jarman added: “A team of the most skilled, artistic and passionate people around the world are involved in making the perfect wax figure, and attention to detail is key.

“The eyes are hand-painted and every tiny detail is duplicated, including using fine red silk threads as the veins in the whites of the eyes.

“Our costume department also works with some of the world’s most sought-after designers and stylists to ensure we’re getting the figure 100% right to ensure fans will love it.

“We even have donated items of clothing from celebrities’ personal wardrobes that they have previously worn to an event.”

– The Queen will be on display in the Royal Quarter of Madame Tussauds Blackpool in preparation for her Platinum Jubilee next year.

